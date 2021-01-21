9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 21, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Exodus Boxing Promoter Anthony Mwamba has died

By editor
41 views
9
General News Exodus Boxing Promoter Anthony Mwamba has died
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

EXODUS Boxing Promotions promoter Anthony Mwamba has died.

Mwamba, 61,died from the Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital on Thursday morning from suspected COVID-19. Mwamba is among people who played a huge role in raising boxing to a level it has reached today.

He is also credited with female professional boxer Esther Phiri’s rise to fame.May His Soul Rest In Peace.

Zambian boxing sensation Esther Phiri and trainer Anthony Mwamba captured before a training session in Miami, USA. This is in readiness for Esther’s next fight in January 2011Zambian boxing sensation Esther Phiri and trainer Anthony Mwamba captured before a training session in Miami, USA. This is in readiness for Esther’s next fight in January 2011

File:Defence Minister Geoffrey Mwamba honours Anthony Mwamba during the Zambia Defence Day at OYDC 2013  for his achievements in he service as an outstanding sportsman in Boxing

Previous articleDebt Restructuring Communication Services Must Be Done By Either Lazard or Government With the Help of Lazard
Next articleMovie review : Soul

9 COMMENTS

  5. Oh my goodness me, we hv lost a down-to-earth man who still had a lot more to give to the sport he loved. Zambian boxing fraternity will not be the same without Tony. Rest in peace, countryman.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 0

Movie review : Soul

Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

144 Choma FISP farmers yet to redeem inputs

General News Chief Editor - 4
Choma District Agriculture Coordinator (DACO) Robert Tembo has revealed that out of 25,364 farmers earmarked to receive farming inputs under the Farmer Input Support...
Read more

President Lungu congratulates Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

General News Chief Editor - 41
President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, on his victory in presidential elections held on Thursday, 14th January, 2021. President Lungu said...
Read more

Joe Biden sworn in as President

General News editor - 12
Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America, whilst Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first...
Read more

The US has shown us that people who abuse Social Media can be stopped-President Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 52
President Edgar Lungu has said that there is a need to deal with people who abuse social media to insult and abuse others. President Lungu...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.