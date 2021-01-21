EXODUS Boxing Promotions promoter Anthony Mwamba has died.
Mwamba, 61,died from the Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital on Thursday morning from suspected COVID-19. Mwamba is among people who played a huge role in raising boxing to a level it has reached today.
He is also credited with female professional boxer Esther Phiri’s rise to fame.May His Soul Rest In Peace.
Sad readings with sorrow and misery
Rest In Peace we have lost a great man ???
May his soul rest in eternal peace ?
So sad
Oh my goodness me, we hv lost a down-to-earth man who still had a lot more to give to the sport he loved. Zambian boxing fraternity will not be the same without Tony. Rest in peace, countryman.
May God comfort his family ? and give them the strength for these trying times.
And former Pastor and nearly convict in DRC Nevers Mumba is downplaying efforts on vaccination
MHSRIP
Oooooh nooooo..so saad.
Rip ba mwamba