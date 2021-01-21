United State Charge de Affairs to Zambia David Young said that the Joseph Biden administration will strengthen bilateral ties that the two countries have continued to enjoy.
Mr. Young says President Biden, who is America’s 46th President, will among other areas focus on bettering the ties that have existed between Zambia and America in the health and education sectors.
He also expressed confidence that the US government will appoint an ambassador to serve under the new leadership.
Mr. Young also explained that despite the violence that characterised the election, he is pleased with the smooth transition of power.
He told ZNBC News in a virtual interview that the smooth transition is the rebirth of democracy in the United States.
Meanwhile Mr. Young appealed to Zambians to adhere to the health guidelines set by health experts following the second wave of the COVID 19.
We need strengthened bilateral ties with the US for the good of the two countries
The bilateral ties should continue being strengthen. We need each other
It’s corruption and lack of economic diplomacy that creates flaws in such bilateral relations.For example, the Nordic countries donated millions of dollars in a quest to held the aged; and other vulnerable people but only go hear that a minister responsible in that regard has mismanaged or rather used ubomba mwibala formulae espoused by the leader of this clueless kakistocracy circus regime
The USA is a better run and administered country than Zambia.Let’s embrace closer bilateral ties so that Zambia can learn to change its dirty ,incompetent and corrupt governance.
The only challenge is that aid will now be coming with conditions of Zambian allowing gayism and lesbianism. That’s what Democrats do
We had better relations with Trump. He minded his business and left us alone. He even recalled that Noisy Pony tailed ambassador.