United State Charge de Affairs to Zambia David Young said that the Joseph Biden administration will strengthen bilateral ties that the two countries have continued to enjoy.

Mr. Young says President Biden, who is America’s 46th President, will among other areas focus on bettering the ties that have existed between Zambia and America in the health and education sectors.

He also expressed confidence that the US government will appoint an ambassador to serve under the new leadership.

Mr. Young also explained that despite the violence that characterised the election, he is pleased with the smooth transition of power.

He told ZNBC News in a virtual interview that the smooth transition is the rebirth of democracy in the United States.

Meanwhile Mr. Young appealed to Zambians to adhere to the health guidelines set by health experts following the second wave of the COVID 19.