Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn’t quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz — and he’s good. But when he travels to another realm to help someone find their passion, he soon discovers what it means to have soul.

PROS

Provides beautiful cinematic eye candy with the fantastic CG animation.

The voice actin, soundtrack and characters were phenomenal.

Very interesting, thought provoking storyline.

CONS

The movie has a slow start. Takes a while to really get into the story.

FAVORITE QUOTES

22: “Don’t worry, they’re fine. You can’t crush a soul here. That’s what life on Earth is for.”

Dorothea: “I heard this story about a fish. He swims up to this older fish and says, “I’m trying to find this thing they call the ocean.” “The ocean?” says the older fish. “That’s what you’re in right now.” “This?” says the young fish. “This is water. What I want is the ocean.””

Joe: “Life is full of possibilities. You just need to know where to look. Don’t miss out on the joys of life.”

CONCLUSSION

Soul is a heart warming movie. The lead character is a lovable guy, Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) who is searching for his one big break in his Jazz music career. It may be billed as a ‘Children’s movie” by the story will leave most of us adults with something to think about when the credits roll , it will have you contemplating your own life.

The movie teaches a number of life lessons such as ;

The pitfalls of tunnel vision – As you chase your goals and passions in life, don’t get too absorbed into it that you neglect other areas of your life.

Finding your passion – On your quest to achieve your goals make sure you are clear as to WHY you want that particular goal and find out if attaining it will really give the fulfillment you desire.

Practicing mindfulness – Don’t be so focused on the future that you miss out on the present moment. Appreciate the little things that make life beautiful.

Soul features Pixar’s first ever black lead character ,and is only the fourth American animated movie to make black characters the leads, this includes “Bebe’s Kids” (1992), “The Princess and the Frog” (2009) and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018).

RATING

4 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA