Ndola Teaching Hospital denies charging for Covid-19 tests

Management at Ndola Teaching Hospital has refuted claims by some members of the public that the health institution is charging citizens for Covid-19 tests.

Ndola Teaching Hospital Medical Superintendent Joseph Musowoya said testing for Covid-19 is free for all citizens adding that the Ministry of Health distributed testing kits to health facilities in the country.

Dr. Musowoya however said the Tropical Disease Research Centre in Ndola is the one charging only those intending to travel outside the country.

“We are only charging those who require a Covid-19 traveling certificate from the Ministry of Health which is a clearance for them to travel,” he explained.

He said the health facility is only testing referred patients who show Covid-19 symptoms.

“We are only conducting tests for those who are sick but for those who just want to know their status should visit TDRC,” he said.

He has meanwhile discouraged patients who are well and have no Covid-19 symptoms to stop frequenting health facilities or hospitals that may be highly infectious places.

