9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 21, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Zambia records 1,264 new Covid 19 cases from 10, 523 Tests in the last 24 hours

By Chief Editor
41 views
9
Health Zambia records 1,264 new Covid 19 cases from 10, 523 Tests...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 1,264 new Covid 19 cases out of the 10 Thousand Five Hundred and 23 tests carried out across the country.

Health Minister Jonas Chanda said that the country has also recorded 12 new Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Chanda explained that the 12 deaths bring the cumulative number of deaths to 597, saying the deaths have been classified as 233 covid deaths, 345 Covid19 associated deaths and 19 pending classification.

Dr. Chanda said that Government has continued to employ a multi-sectoral approach towards the fight against the pandemic and that the Ministry is collaborating with various sectors of society in order to incorporate response activities at community levels.

Dr. Chanda reiterated the need for Zambians to continue adhering to health guidelines to fight the disease.

Meanwhile, Saint Ignatius Catholic Church in Lusaka’s Roads Park area has been closed down with immediate effect following the COVID-19 positive cases recorded at the parish.

In a statement released to the parishioners and obtained by ZANIS in Lusaka today, Parish Priest Father Hector Mukwato, said the Church will remain closed for a period of two weeks.

Father Mukwato and his Assistant Parish Priest Father Charles Chilinda have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The two priests have since placed themselves in self-quarantine.

Fr. Mukwato has urged congregants who may have come into contact with them to go ahead and get tested for COVID-19.

He said the rest of the priests and staff at the parish have all carried out similar tests and have tested negative.

He added that the church will resume operations on February 3, 2020, after being fumigated and made safe for public use again.

Previous articleBoxing Promotions promoter Anthony Mwamba dies
Next articleJoseph Biden administration will strengthen bilateral ties that Zambia enjoys with the USA

9 COMMENTS

  1. Zambia is coping well and Africa in general, here in the UK people are dying on a daily basis, yesterday they recorded new record 1830 people dying within 24hrs of Covid-19, this is serious guys, please take care and China will pay one day.

    • Sitali Simui There’s need to radically change the approach ASAP please as there’s no direction of reducing the spreading as no physical contact tracing is done.only figures and people keep on spreading the virus

  4. @Chi please don’t compare Zambia with the UK. Far from it . People are dying on daily basis in Zambia but they are not being reported.
    The situation is getting worse and if the situation does not change , i fear what will happen to the health system.

    1

  5. If they close church for 2 weeks, there no need to fumigate with DDT. Even 2 days closed is enough.
    Why is it so peaceful in Zambia this month, wish Kampyongo more sick days.

  6. @eagle, not comparing mate, that data from Zambia, should be reported, here the scientists are saying the South African variant of covid-19 is not responding well to the new jabs and I suppose Zambia is on the front door of SA

  8. Manufacture your own vaccines , rich countries don’t want to share theirs anymore. Either you pay cash or wiped out!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Zanaco Take Aim For Number One Spot

After second placed Zesco United failed to go top on Wednesday, an opportunity has opened for Zanaco to try...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Bauleni mini hospital set as COVID-19 isolation centre

Health Chief Editor - 6
The Lusaka District Health Office has reactivated Bauleni Mini Hospital as a COVID-19 centre for patients with mild symptoms who cannot self-isolate. Speaking during the...
Read more

North-western province requires 30,000 blood units annually

Health Chief Editor - 3
The Zambia National Blood Transfusion Services (ZNBTS) has expressed optimism that North-western province will be self-sustainable in terms of blood banks. ZNBTS Northern...
Read more

Ministry of Health to revise COVID-19 testing strategy

Health Chief Editor - 17
The Ministry of Health says it is revising the COVID-19 testing strategy due to the increase in the numbers, in geographical and community spread...
Read more

Multi-sectoral enforcement of anti-Covid-19 measures key – Ministry of Health

Health Chief Editor - 13
As Zambia continues to witness a spike in cases of Coronavirus disease, the Minister of Health has called for multi-sectoral enforcement of public health...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.