Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 1,264 new Covid 19 cases out of the 10 Thousand Five Hundred and 23 tests carried out across the country.

Health Minister Jonas Chanda said that the country has also recorded 12 new Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Chanda explained that the 12 deaths bring the cumulative number of deaths to 597, saying the deaths have been classified as 233 covid deaths, 345 Covid19 associated deaths and 19 pending classification.

Dr. Chanda said that Government has continued to employ a multi-sectoral approach towards the fight against the pandemic and that the Ministry is collaborating with various sectors of society in order to incorporate response activities at community levels.

Dr. Chanda reiterated the need for Zambians to continue adhering to health guidelines to fight the disease.

Meanwhile, Saint Ignatius Catholic Church in Lusaka’s Roads Park area has been closed down with immediate effect following the COVID-19 positive cases recorded at the parish.

In a statement released to the parishioners and obtained by ZANIS in Lusaka today, Parish Priest Father Hector Mukwato, said the Church will remain closed for a period of two weeks.

Father Mukwato and his Assistant Parish Priest Father Charles Chilinda have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The two priests have since placed themselves in self-quarantine.

Fr. Mukwato has urged congregants who may have come into contact with them to go ahead and get tested for COVID-19.

He said the rest of the priests and staff at the parish have all carried out similar tests and have tested negative.

He added that the church will resume operations on February 3, 2020, after being fumigated and made safe for public use again.