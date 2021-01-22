9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 22, 2021
Limping Champions Nkana Visit Lusaka Dynamos

Nkana are out to avoid dropping into the bottom four as they face Lusaka Dynamos on Saturday in the Week 14 match of the FAZ Super Division set for Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

14th placed Kalampa are one point above the relegation zone going into the clash against Dynamos in the capital City.

Coach Kelvin Kaindu’s side sits on 14 points after playing 11 matches while Dynamos are seventh on 17 points from 12 matches played.

Nkana have a mixed record from their last four matches that has seen them pick two wins and two losses.

Dynamos had enjoyed a two match winning run before they were stopped by Nkwazi via a goalless draw last week.

Meanwhile, Sunset Stadium is also hosting the lunchtime match between Napsa Stars and Indeni.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Prison Leopards have a chance to reclaim top spot as they face Lumwana Radiants away in Solwezi.

Prison were dislodged from the top on Friday by Zanaco who defeated Green Buffaloes 3-0 to open a one point lead at the top.

Second placed Prison have 23 points while Zanaco sits on 24 points.

FAZ Super Division – Week 14 Results and Fixtures

22/01/21

Zanaco 3-0 Green Buffaloes

23/01/21

Napsa Stars Vs Indeni

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Nkana

Kabwe Warriors Vs Kitwe United

Young Green Eagles Vs Nkwazi

Lumwana Radiants Vs Prison Leopards

Forest Rangers Vs Red Arrows

24/01/21

Buildcon Vs Green Eagles

Postponed

Zesco United Vs Power Dynamos

