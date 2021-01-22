9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 22, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Over 100 houses on verge of collapse in Chipata

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Rural News Over 100 houses on verge of collapse in Chipata
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

More than 100 housing units built on the foot of the Kapata hills around Muthilansembe area in Chipata district are on the verge of collapse due to a huge gully that has developed closer to the houses.

Chipata District Commissioner (DC) Kalunga Zulu visited Muthilansembe and directed the affected families to vacate their homes before a disaster occurs.

Mr. Zulu has warned that the houses that are located close to the gully filled with running water might collapse any time if the area experiences heavy rains again.

He observed that the gully has developed due to running water from the hills. This has been caused by land degradation due to cutting down of trees to clear land for agriculture on top of the hill.

“It is due to the cutting down of trees and farming activities in the nearby hill that has led to the creation of the gully,” Mr. Zulu said.

The DC has further advised people who have settled on the foot of the Kapata hills to desist from cutting down trees in order to arrest land degradation that is occurring at a faster rate and posing a danger to human habitat.

He has also advised the residents of Muthilansembe to start replanting trees on the hill top.

In addition, Mr. Zulu told the affected people of Muthilansembe area that the government means well when it advises them to stop cultivating from hilly areas because it is intended to avoid a pending calamity.

He has further advised the people around the area to stop their farming activities on the hills and start replanting trees to safeguard their settlement and houses from being swept away by landslides.

“We should start a programme of planting trees with the young boys and girls to avoid the problem again in the near future because if this continues, our children will suffer,” he said.

The DC has meanwhile told the people around the area to quickly report any dangerous situation as a result of land degradation to avoid a calamity that might lead to loss of lives.

And Mr. Zulu has assured the people, whose houses are closer to the gully, that his team and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), will put in place partial intervention measures as they wait for the rain season to be over before they can bring in heavy machinery to bury the gully.

“We cannot bring any heavy machinery to come and work on this gully. We will have to wait till the rains are gone. For now, we can only come up with a partial solution as we are waiting for this season to end,” Mr. Zulu said.

He has also asked ZESCO to disconnect electricity immediately from the affected nearby houses before they collapse.

Meanwhile, one of the affected residents, Janet Njobvu expressed concern saying the gully has been increasing in size since 2018.

“The gully grows big every year and we have been facing this problem since 2018 but this time it is worse,” she said.

Ms. Njobvu has since appealed to the government to quickly look into the matter and help the affected families.

Ms. Nelia Daka, another Muthilansembe resident, narrated that she has lived in the area for 10 years and the gully, which now looks like a stream, only started developing in 2018.

“This gully is now a stream and recently, a 13-year-old boy died in the gully. The government should kindly come in and help us,” she said.

Previous articleMaid commits suicide at employer’s house
Next articleGovernment will this week conclude paying personnel engaged in pre-Census exercises – Chiteme

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

UPND to hold general conference on 14th February 2021, all positions including party Presidency open for contest

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has set February 14th, 2021 as the date on which it will...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

5 year old boy accidentally kills 3 year old girl

Rural News editor - 6
A five year old boy of Ibrahim village in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province has accidentally hacked his three year old female cousin to...
Read more

Funeral gatherings pose challenge in combating Covid-19

Rural News Chief Editor - 13
Overcrowding at funerals has continued to pose a challenge to efforts aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 in Chipangali district. And members of the...
Read more

Teacher murdered over Social Cash Transfer funds

Rural News Chief Editor - 26
A 30 year old teacher of Chifunabuli district in Luapula Province has been found dead in her house after she was allegedly murdered...
Read more

Wife appears in court for murdering third wife to her husband

Rural News Chief Editor - 12
Patriotic Front (PF) Lupososhi Constituency Chairperson, Cosmas Kangaale’s wife, Theresa Chibwe, yesterday appeared in the Luwingu Magistrate court charged with murder. It is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.