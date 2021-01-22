The National Assembly of Zambia has advised Members of Parliament not to travel to Lusaka or check in at the National Assembly Motel for the fifth session of the twelfth National Assembly.

Clerk of the National Assembly Cecillia Mbewe says Members of Parliament will instead take part in the proceedings remotely using the zoom platform.

Ms Mbewe said the decision has been initiated in line with the COVID-19 health guidelines, to ensure that members remain safe and prevent any spread of the coronavirus, in the wake of the pandemic.

She has urged MPs to join the proceedings virtually from any suitable place and ensure that they have good internet connectivity.

Following the announcement of the resumption of the fifth session of the twelfth National Assembly, proceedings are expected to resume on Tuesday January 26, 2021 at 14:30 hours.