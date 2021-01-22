9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 22, 2021
General News
St Ignatius Parish Priest Charles Chilinda dies

St Ignatius Parish Priest Father Charles Chilinda has died.

Father Chilinda who had been battling with Covid-19 and was admitted to Maina Soko hospital and died on Thursday evening.

Father Chilinda who is also Loyola Media Director, an Apostalate of the Society of Jesus, has over the last decade emerged as a strong figure from the clergy.

He was renowned as a peace-maker and national builder and unifier, helping bringing together political figures and ending political conflicts

  5. Into God’s hands we commend your Spirit. Your priesthood was a life shared in Christ and following Him to the end. May He receive you into His eternal kingdom.
    The sting of death is for the Living and never for the dead. rest in peace

