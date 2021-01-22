St Ignatius Parish Priest Father Charles Chilinda has died.

Father Chilinda who had been battling with Covid-19 and was admitted to Maina Soko hospital and died on Thursday evening.

Father Chilinda who is also Loyola Media Director, an Apostalate of the Society of Jesus, has over the last decade emerged as a strong figure from the clergy.

He was renowned as a peace-maker and national builder and unifier, helping bringing together political figures and ending political conflicts