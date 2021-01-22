Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand Frank Bwalya has observed that strong associations of the Zambian Diaspora will be essential to the sustainable implementation of the Diaspora Policy.
Mr Bwalya says Government under President Edgar Lungu appreciates the role played by Zambians in the Diaspora to ensure that the country reaps maximum benefits from the implementation of the Diaspora Policy.
Mr. Bwalya says government looks at Diaspora associations as vehicles for promoting trade, investment, tourism, foreign exchange earnings through remittances, knowledge and skills transfer.
He has since urged the Zambian Diaspora associations in Australia and New Zealand to uphold good governance practices and set up strong leadership structures through democratic elections.
High Commissioner Bwalya said this during a virtual meeting with the Zambian Diaspora in New Zealand.
Meanwhile, interim Chairperson of the Association of Zambians in New Zealand, Mwananga Mwandila says his organization would continue collaborating with the Mission in actualizing the vision of the Diaspora Policy.
And, a member of the Interim Executive of the Diaspora association in New Zealand Stephen Mulonda has appealed to the government to consider allowing some Missions to start printing national documents such as passports.
The meeting with the Diaspora in New Zealand was part of the strategy by the Zambian Mission in Australia to step up engagement with the Diaspora in Australia and New Zealand and accelerate the implementation of the Diaspora Policy.
A United Diaspora will have a bigger voice and impact for sure
We need all zambian to come together. Diasporans, I am extending an olive branch to you all. I am willing to forgive if you are willing to change your behaviour towards Zambia and its governance. Yes you are allowed to criticize but let us do it constructively. We are willing to learn from you and also share our knowledge for the betterment of this great nation. Last Sunday I became born again and do not want to have enemies. I forgive all my enemies.
The governance in Zambia needs to change in order for a smooth interface between Zambia and Zambia’s part of Africa’s 6th region to positively work for the development of our nation.
Laws must be laws, and everyone must work on that basis. Simple things like the cost of services and time frames for delivery of the same should not be dependent on choices of servants. Further, the culture of closing public services offices because one office bearer is away must stop.
In other words, services that must be delivered within 14 working days must be delivered within that time frame.
There’s too much mukeseko mailo, mukesheko pa Wednesday next week.
Laws, rules, time, money and promises are things we in the diaspora value if we are move development to the levels that scream 21st…
If you want peace with diasporans , can you advice lungu to stop harassing and brutallising opposition and give them free space so Zambians can make up their minds without PF violence and intimidation…….
