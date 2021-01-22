Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand Frank Bwalya has observed that strong associations of the Zambian Diaspora will be essential to the sustainable implementation of the Diaspora Policy.

Mr Bwalya says Government under President Edgar Lungu appreciates the role played by Zambians in the Diaspora to ensure that the country reaps maximum benefits from the implementation of the Diaspora Policy.

Mr. Bwalya says government looks at Diaspora associations as vehicles for promoting trade, investment, tourism, foreign exchange earnings through remittances, knowledge and skills transfer.

He has since urged the Zambian Diaspora associations in Australia and New Zealand to uphold good governance practices and set up strong leadership structures through democratic elections.

High Commissioner Bwalya said this during a virtual meeting with the Zambian Diaspora in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, interim Chairperson of the Association of Zambians in New Zealand, Mwananga Mwandila says his organization would continue collaborating with the Mission in actualizing the vision of the Diaspora Policy.

And, a member of the Interim Executive of the Diaspora association in New Zealand Stephen Mulonda has appealed to the government to consider allowing some Missions to start printing national documents such as passports.

The meeting with the Diaspora in New Zealand was part of the strategy by the Zambian Mission in Australia to step up engagement with the Diaspora in Australia and New Zealand and accelerate the implementation of the Diaspora Policy.