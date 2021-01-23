The Catholic Media Services (CMS) and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Communications Commission have received the sad news of the demise of Fr. Chilinda with a sense of shock and grief.

Catholic Media Services Director, Fr. Winfield Kunda, said the late Fr. Chilinda has been part of the growth of the Catholic media in Zambia who greatly impacted both church-run media outlets and the secular ones.

Fr. Kunda stated that in his quest to feed the nation with right information, Fr. Chilinda traversed the country and beyond resulting in the production of well researched programmes that were aired on various media platforms.

In a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka this afternoon, Fr. Kunda indicated that through Loyola Production Studios, Fr. Chilinda also helped in recording and archiving many events of the nation and the church which will be referred to in many years to come.

“Fr. Chilinda contributed greatly to the establishment of the Catholic television stations in Zambia. He was a member of the Lumen TV Steering Committee at the time the Catholic Bishops were planning to establish a national Catholic Television, Lumen TV. It is also through his leadership that Fr. Chilinda managed to set up a Jesuit TV station called Loyola TV,” he noted.

Fr. Kunda has stated that the demise of Fr. Chilinda is a great loss to both the Church and many students in various institutions of learning whom he spoke to on Film production.

The Catholic Media Services Director added that the Catholic Church in Zambia and the region will greatly miss the advice of the late Fr. Chilinda on various media and communication matters.

“On behalf of Catholic Media Services and all our Catholic media houses dotted across the nation, we send our heartfelt condolences to the Jesuit Community, the family and friends on this great loss of a Priest that took advantage of his ministry as a shepherd to bring peace among our national political leadership,” Fr. Kunda said.

He added that, “We pray that God may look on Fr. Chilinda with mercy and grant him eternal rewards as he returns home to his Father and our Father, the God of us all,”