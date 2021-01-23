Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba has warned of stern action against Provincial Heads of Department who will attract audit queries in this year’s Auditor General’s report.

Mr Chomba has further disclosed that he will soon start charging officers who were cited in last year’s Auditor General’s report.

The Provincial Permanent Secretary was speaking in Kabwe today when he addressed Government Heads of Department in the province through a virtual meeting.

‘’ I wish to make it clear during this meeting that Heads of Departments who would attract audit queries in this year’s Auditor General’s report will not be spared, if our colleagues in other provinces have not gone to the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC), why should we? I will be charging officers that were cited in last year’s Auditor General’s report,’’ he said.

Mr Chomba also called on the Provincial Heads to desist from the temptation of over borrowing and advised the officers to learn to live within their means.

‘’The issue of borrowing will also not be entertained. Let us learn to live within our means and not above our means,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Chomba has urged the officers in the province to continue working hard and remain focused as the country goes towards the 2021 general elections.

The Provincial Permanent Secretary urged the Heads of Department to put public resources to good use for the benefit of the general citizenry.

Mr Chomba also cautioned officers against the misuse of government vehicles especially on weekends.

He said he will direct the police command in the province to impound all government vehicles during weekends that will be driven without a weekend pass.

He also urged the Provincial Heads to ensure that the COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed in their various departments.

And speaking during the same virtual meeting, Provincial Health Director Chalwe Kabuswe disclosed that 115 oxygen concentrators have been distributed across the province to help in the management of COVID-19 patients.

Dr Kabuswe however regretted the fact that members of the community were not only failing to wear face masks but were also failing to maintain social distance.

He said Central Province has recorded a total of 3,334 COVID 19 cases since the outbreak of the disease last year with 42 deaths.