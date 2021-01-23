9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 23, 2021
Fuel Shortage: Choma DC bans use of containers to buy fuel

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The district administration in Choma has banned the buying of petrol in containers so as to sustain available stocks of the commodity.

This was after some people were allegedly seen buying available stocks of the commodity in containers for resale thereby creating an artificial shortage.

Choma District Commissioner Protacial Mulenga said such behaviour should be stopped as it deprives other motorists from accessing the commodity.

This came to light when the Mr. Mulenga met filling station managers and other stakeholders at his office.

“Priority should be given to vehicles. We are not going to allow containers at filling stations,” he said

Mr. Mulenga said his office will work closely with the police in the district to ensure there is no illegal trade of petrol in containers.

He has since directed filling station managers in the district to issue notices to the public on the ban of buying of petrol in containers.

The stakeholders have also resolved to limit the sale of petrol to local motorists by a maximum of 30 litres until the supply stabilises.

Meanwhile, various filling stations in Choma district have confirmed that they will be receiving new stocks of petrol soon.

Total filling station manager Lavender Kasapo said the station has had no petrol since Monday but are expecting new stock arrival.

“We are expecting 35,000 liters of petrol before Friday,” she said.

