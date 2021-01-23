Zambia’s continental envoys Nkana and Napsa Stars continued to struggle on the domestic front after posting a defeat and draw in their respective fixtures in Saturday’s doubleheader at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Defending FAZ Super Division champions Nkana lost 2-0 away to sixth placed Lusaka Dynamos to suffer their second successive league defeat after a 2-1 home loss to Zesco United on January 17.

Nkana have collected just one competitive match in their last five matches that came three games ago in a 2-1 league win at home over Red Arrows in January 13.

Tady Etekiama and Lubamba Moyela punished Nkana for some very basic goalkeeping and defensive errors in the 15th and 60th minutes respectively.

The champions are sitting two places above the demoted zone with 14 points from twelve matches and have an away date against Nkwazi on February 3 before resuming their CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage first leg date at home in Kitwe against Tihad Casablanca of Morocco.

But in the lunchtime kickoff, Napsa fared much better with a 1-1 home draw against 11th placed Indeni.

Jimmy Mukeya put Napsa ahead in the 13th minute but Heritier Nkonko equalized i the 32nd minute.

It was third from bottom Napsa’s third straight draw in the midst of their four match winless run since they beat former leaders Prison Leopards 2-1 on January 10.

Napsa host Kabwe Warriors on January 27 and travel to Green Eagles on January 30 before heading to Kenya for the CAF Confederation Cup first leg fixture against Gor Mahia on February 14 in Nairobi

FAZ SUPER DIVISION RESULTS AND FIXTURES

WEEK 14

22/01/2021

Zanaco 3G-reen Buffaloes 0

23/01/2021

Napsa Stars 1-Indeni 1

Lusaka Dynamos 2-Nkana 0

Kabwe Warriors 1-Kitwe United 0

Young Green Eagles 2-Nkwazi 1

Lumwana Radiants 0-Prison Leopards 0

Forest Rangers 2-Red Arrows 1

24/01/2021

Buildcon-Green Eagles

POSTPONED

Zesco United-Power Dynamos