9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 24, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Health care givers need motivation- Health Minister

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Health Health care givers need motivation- Health Minister
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has said the primary roles of health care givers is to save life, help patients and do them no harm. Dr. Chanda said health workers have to be taken care of very well and motivated for the to carry out these roles diligently.

He said there was need for hospitals to have all essential equipment such as x-ray machines which are working at all time as a way of motivating workers.

“The number of self-diagnostic and home treatment have increased as a result, because patients are not receiving the much needed services,” he said

He further said that priorities have to be set out right to ensure all services that patients need are made available.

The minister said this when he toured Arthur Davison Children’s Hospital (ADCH) to appreciate the operations at the facility.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chanda has instructed Ndola District Health Director to fire nurses who are illegally charging patients at clinics.

And ADCH Senior Medical Superintendent Jonathan Mwansa told the minister that ADCH was facing various challenges with the x-ray machine being the major problem.

Previous articleZambia allocated 8.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Health care givers need motivation- Health Minister

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has said the primary roles of health care givers is to save life,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Zambia allocated 8.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

Health Chief Editor - 0
Zambia has been allocated 8.7million doses of Covid-19 vaccines under a facility being pioneered by the Africa Union. Zambia's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative...
Read more

Ndeke Mini Hospital maternity wing in Bwana Mkubwa constituency in Ndola finally commissioned

Health Chief Editor - 3
Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda yesterday commissioned the newly built 4 Million Kwacha Ndeke Mini Hospital maternity wing in Bwana Mkubwa constituency in Ndola. The...
Read more

Ndola Teaching Hospital denies charging for Covid-19 tests

Health Chief Editor - 14
Management at Ndola Teaching Hospital has refuted claims by some members of the public that the health institution is charging citizens for Covid-19...
Read more

Zambia records 1,264 new Covid 19 cases from 10, 523 Tests in the last 24 hours

Health Chief Editor - 16
Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 1,264 new Covid 19 cases out of the 10 Thousand Five Hundred and 23 tests carried...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.