Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has said the primary roles of health care givers is to save life, help patients and do them no harm. Dr. Chanda said health workers have to be taken care of very well and motivated for the to carry out these roles diligently.

He said there was need for hospitals to have all essential equipment such as x-ray machines which are working at all time as a way of motivating workers.

“The number of self-diagnostic and home treatment have increased as a result, because patients are not receiving the much needed services,” he said

He further said that priorities have to be set out right to ensure all services that patients need are made available.

The minister said this when he toured Arthur Davison Children’s Hospital (ADCH) to appreciate the operations at the facility.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chanda has instructed Ndola District Health Director to fire nurses who are illegally charging patients at clinics.

And ADCH Senior Medical Superintendent Jonathan Mwansa told the minister that ADCH was facing various challenges with the x-ray machine being the major problem.