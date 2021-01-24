9.5 C
Indian Firm Challenges ZABS; Condoms and Gloves Supplied to HoneyBee Pharmacy met WHO Standards

By Chief Editor
The Universal Prophylactic PVT Ltd from India, the suppliers, and manufacturers of the condoms at the centre of Honey Bee controversy has said that the test results from a World Health Organisation (WHO) Certified laboratories based in India show the disputed condoms supplied to Zambia met WHO standards, which is contrary to the test done by a laboratory done in Zambia by Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS).

In a letter to Honey Bee, the Indian firm Indian firmed said that the test in Zambia was done by a laboratory that is not certified by WHO and challenged the Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) for an external test.

“We are ready to send the control samples of the same batches for external testing purposes as per your suggested testing laboratory,” read part of their letter.

In a letter dated Thursday, 14th January 2021 and sent to Honey Bee, the Indian firm has also disputed the allegations put by the Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority on the Latex Examination Gloves.

The company which exports to more than 40 countries and has been doing business with Zambia for 20 years said the test done by ZABS remains highly questionable as to whether the WHO protocols were followed.

Below is the full communication

