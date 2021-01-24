9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Health
Updated:

Ndeke Mini Hospital maternity wing in Bwana Mkubwa constituency in Ndola finally commissioned

By Chief Editor
Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda yesterday commissioned the newly built 4 Million Kwacha Ndeke Mini Hospital maternity wing in Bwana Mkubwa constituency in Ndola.

The 200 bed capacity hospital has been built by the support of Indeni Oil refinery company as well as other cooperating partners as part of their corporate social responsibility programs.

Dr Chanda said when he graced the event, that the commissioning of the facility is the fulfillment of President Edgar Lungu’s desire to take not only health facilities, but other developmental infrastructure close to the people through collaborative efforts of government as well as the private and public sectors.

“The high maternal mortality rate due to long distances our mothers used to cover has now been addressed by the opening of this new facility which will operate 24/7, because as you know,sickness has no time limit” Dr Chanda said adding that the development will equally reduce referral cases to the Ndola Teaching Hopsital.


And when he toured the facility,Dr Chanda urged the hospital management to quickly come up with immediate requirements that are needed for the facility to be up and running as soon as possible in order for it to start serving the health needs of the people.

Dr Chanda who is also Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament disclosed that government is prioritizing access to health services especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said government also puts maximum premium on the welfare of frontline health workers who are putting in their best to provide healthcare even amidst the pandemic.

He further appreciated the efforts of all cooperating partners for their role in bringing to fruition the establishment of the mini hospital and called on other companies to emulate the good gesture of contributing to the provision of health services to the people.

Speaking earlier,Indeni Managing Director David Lungu pledged continued support to government towards the attainment of quality healthcare for people in Bwana Mkubwa, majority of whom are Indeni employees.

Meanwhile,Patriotic Front Copperbelt provincial Chairperson Nathan Chanda who is also Luanshya mayor thanked President Lungu for putting the province on top of the development agenda in many areas and urged people to guard infrastructure developments jealously.

He further urged Copperbelt residents to adhere to all the COVID-19 health guidelines in order to support government’s efforts in pandemic control.

