Four people of Kasenengwa district in Eastern Province have been arrested for being in possession of government medicines suspected to have been unlawfully obtained, contrary to section 319 of the penal code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

In one account, a Ministry of Health employee at Kasenengwa Zonal Health Centre, Edwin Nkata aged 56, has been charged for theft by public servant.

In another count, Nkata has been jointly charged with Samson Zulu aged 39 years for being in possession of government medicines suspected to have been unlawfully obtained contrary to section 319 of the penal code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Others arrested include Allan Zulu aged 45 years and Nathan Tembo aged 50, who have also been charged for being in possession of government medicines suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) Senior Public Relations Officer, Christabel Illiamupu indicated in a statement made available to the media in Lusaka yesterday that the four have since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Mrs. Illiamupu stated that the development came to light during a joint investigation undertaken by ZAMRA in collaboration with officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Zambia Wildlife Authority (ZAWA).