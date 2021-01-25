Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) has raised concerns on the fuel shortage in some parts of the country.

ZAM Vice president, Chipego Chileshe says the situation will affect the transportation of raw materials and finished products around the country.

She said the current situation should be resolved as soon as possible in order to reduce the adverse impact not only on production processes but also on distribution and retailing of products.

In a separate interview, Economic Analyst, Chibamba Kanyama said the current fuel shortage situation in some parts of the country will disrupt the level of production.

Mr Kanyama said fuel shortages will affect the mobility of products such as agricultural produce which are supposed to be consistent in production.

“We should not have an artificial induced disruption such as fuel when we are trying to maximize output at this time, when COVID-19 is destroying the economy,” he said.