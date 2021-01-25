9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 25, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Fuel shortage should be resolved-ZAM

By Chief Editor
41 views
1
Headlines Fuel shortage should be resolved-ZAM
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) has raised concerns on the fuel shortage in some parts of the country.

ZAM Vice president, Chipego Chileshe says the situation will affect the transportation of raw materials and finished products around the country.

She said the current situation should be resolved as soon as possible in order to reduce the adverse impact not only on production processes but also on distribution and retailing of products.

In a separate interview, Economic Analyst, Chibamba Kanyama said the current fuel shortage situation in some parts of the country will disrupt the level of production.

Mr Kanyama said fuel shortages will affect the mobility of products such as agricultural produce which are supposed to be consistent in production.

“We should not have an artificial induced disruption such as fuel when we are trying to maximize output at this time, when COVID-19 is destroying the economy,” he said.

Previous articleZambia records 8,557 GBV cases
Next articleZAMRA advises against self-prescribing medicines

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

ZAMRA advises against self-prescribing medicines

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has bemoaned reports of members of the public self-prescribing the Ivermectin injection for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Only Ministry of Health, Ministry of Information will issue Covid-19 vaccine statements

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
The Ministry of Health has reiterated that while the sector continues to participate in global, regional and country technical discussions on the Covid-19 vaccine...
Read more

Indian Firm Challenges ZABS; Condoms and Gloves Supplied to HoneyBee Pharmacy met WHO Standards

Headlines Chief Editor - 58
The Universal Prophylactic PVT Ltd from India, the suppliers, and manufacturers of the condoms at the centre of Honey Bee controversy has said that...
Read more

Health Minister urges Covid-19 patients to seek attention early

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has expressed concern that some Covid-19 patients are presenting themselves late to health facilities after developing poor oxygen saturation...
Read more

“The bucket is leaking” – HH denounces debt-funded Mopani deal

Headlines editor - 67
Zambia’s main opposition party leader Hakainde Hichilema criticised the government’s deal with Glencore on Thursday, comparing the economy to a leaky bucket broken by...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.