Chipolopolo goalkeeper Allan Chibwe says they are working hard to ensure they come up with a plan to beat Namibia in their final Group D match this Wednesday in Limbe and qualify to the CHAN quarterfinals on January 31.

Zambia plays Namibia on January 27 in a match they need to win to ensure they secure their last eight place.

“I think we have a good coach and we will come with a good plan how to come out with the three points against Namibia,” Chibwe said.

Chipolopolo are second in Group D, tied on 4 points with leaders Guinea following Saturdays 1-1 draw in their penultimate pool match.

But third positioned Tanzania, who play Guinea in a simultaneous kickoff in Douala this Wednesday, have turned Group D into a three -horse race and are a point behind after their 1-0 win over Namibia on January 23 who are out after losing their opening two games.

“We are expecting a tough match like what happened in the last CHAN when we drew against them in out last group game. We are looking forward this time to win so that we top the group and meet the second placed team from the other group,” Chibwe said.

Zambia and Namibia met at the same stage in their final group match at CHAN 2018 in Morocco to both advance but made quarterfinal exits.

Meanwhile, Group D winner will host runner-up from Group C while Group C winner awaits second place finishers from Group D.

Defending CHAN champions Morocco lead Group C on 4 points, Togo and second on 3 points while Rwanda has 2 points and Uganda last with 1 point.



