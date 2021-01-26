9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Fuel situation under control, all fuels stations will have stocks by end of this week-Nkhuwa

By Chief Editor
41 views
1
Headlines Fuel situation under control, all fuels stations will have stocks by...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa has said all the filling stations in the country will have enough fuel stocks before the end of this week to ensure stable supply and smooth running of the economy.

Mr. Nkhuwa has assured the nation that consumers and the general public should not panic since all filling stations will be serviced with enough fuel within the course of the week.

He emphasized that the government and oil marketing companies are in total control of the situation.

The Energy Minister made the remarks shortly after conducting a tour of Puma Zambia Limited, Total Zambia Limited and Tanzania Zambia Mafuta (TAZAMA) fuel depots in Lusaka yesterday.

“Government is in full control and there should be no panic buying as you have seen from all the three depots we have toured. Tankers are offloading fuel which is really impressive going forward as we know that the country’s economy will continue moving,” he assured.

Mr. Nkhuwa explained that the government is working closely with oil marketing companies to arrest the situation, an approach which he said is yielding positive results.

Meanwhile, Total Zambia Head of Retail and Digital Services Ernest Mfula and Puma Zambia Limited Terminal Manager Chinyemba Kalama both underscored that supply of fuel countrywide is stabilizing.

Mr. Mfula stated that 23 oil tankers offloaded fuel at the depot on SUnday and by 15 hours yesterday, 15 more tankers had offloaded the commodity.

He pointed out that to expedite the steady supply of the commodity to all its service stations in the country, Total-Zambia limited will activate the night and Sunday shifts.

“So far we have offloaded 15 oil tankers and yesterday Sunday we offloaded 23 as I speak 100 are on the way bringing fuel and we also hail the government for the collaboration,” Mr. Mfula stated.

And Mr. Kalama said in the last two days, Puma Zambia has offloaded 700,000 litres of fuel in the quest to have enough stocks.

Meanwhile Tanzania Zambia Mafuta (TAZAMA) Station Manager Moses Chipulukusu assured the Minister and his delegation that a number of oil tankers are offloading at the terminal.

Mr. Chipulukusu praised the government for removing VAT and other tax obligations on fuel importation saying this has improved the stocks.

Previous articleWEEKEND SCORECARD: Allan Chibwe-We Are Planning Hard For Namibia
Next articleLCC intensifies disinfecting public places

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

UPND Youths demand for the immediate release of 30 Chongwe residents arrested for illegal trade in Charcoal

UPND Lusaka Province youths has expressed concerns over the detention of over 30 Chongwe residents who were arrested last...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Fuel shortage should be resolved-ZAM

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) has raised concerns on the fuel shortage in some parts of the country. ZAM Vice president, Chipego Chileshe says the...
Read more

Only Ministry of Health, Ministry of Information will issue Covid-19 vaccine statements

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
The Ministry of Health has reiterated that while the sector continues to participate in global, regional and country technical discussions on the Covid-19 vaccine...
Read more

Indian Firm Challenges ZABS; Condoms and Gloves Supplied to HoneyBee Pharmacy met WHO Standards

Headlines Chief Editor - 60
The Universal Prophylactic PVT Ltd from India, the suppliers, and manufacturers of the condoms at the centre of Honey Bee controversy has said that...
Read more

Health Minister urges Covid-19 patients to seek attention early

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has expressed concern that some Covid-19 patients are presenting themselves late to health facilities after developing poor oxygen saturation...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.