Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa has said all the filling stations in the country will have enough fuel stocks before the end of this week to ensure stable supply and smooth running of the economy.

Mr. Nkhuwa has assured the nation that consumers and the general public should not panic since all filling stations will be serviced with enough fuel within the course of the week.

He emphasized that the government and oil marketing companies are in total control of the situation.

The Energy Minister made the remarks shortly after conducting a tour of Puma Zambia Limited, Total Zambia Limited and Tanzania Zambia Mafuta (TAZAMA) fuel depots in Lusaka yesterday.

“Government is in full control and there should be no panic buying as you have seen from all the three depots we have toured. Tankers are offloading fuel which is really impressive going forward as we know that the country’s economy will continue moving,” he assured.

Mr. Nkhuwa explained that the government is working closely with oil marketing companies to arrest the situation, an approach which he said is yielding positive results.

Meanwhile, Total Zambia Head of Retail and Digital Services Ernest Mfula and Puma Zambia Limited Terminal Manager Chinyemba Kalama both underscored that supply of fuel countrywide is stabilizing.

Mr. Mfula stated that 23 oil tankers offloaded fuel at the depot on SUnday and by 15 hours yesterday, 15 more tankers had offloaded the commodity.

He pointed out that to expedite the steady supply of the commodity to all its service stations in the country, Total-Zambia limited will activate the night and Sunday shifts.

“So far we have offloaded 15 oil tankers and yesterday Sunday we offloaded 23 as I speak 100 are on the way bringing fuel and we also hail the government for the collaboration,” Mr. Mfula stated.

And Mr. Kalama said in the last two days, Puma Zambia has offloaded 700,000 litres of fuel in the quest to have enough stocks.

Meanwhile Tanzania Zambia Mafuta (TAZAMA) Station Manager Moses Chipulukusu assured the Minister and his delegation that a number of oil tankers are offloading at the terminal.

Mr. Chipulukusu praised the government for removing VAT and other tax obligations on fuel importation saying this has improved the stocks.