Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Medical stores urged to ensure stable supply of drugs

The government has called for a stable supply chain of drugs to all medical institutions on the Copperbelt Province.

Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda says there is need to eliminate erratic drug supply in all health institutions in the province as this poses a risk to the provision of quality health care.

ZANIS reports that Dr Chanda was speaking after inspecting the medical stores’ regional hub in Luanshya district.

Dr Chanda has hence implored Medical Stores Limited and the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) to co-operate in ensuring that challenges associated with the supply of quality drugs are mitigated.

He disclosed that President Edgar Lungu is soon expected to commission the Copperbelt medical stores regional hub.

And Medical Stores Copperbelt Regional Hub Manager, Mathews Fwambo said the facility was well stocked with all essential drugs.

Mr Fwambo said Medical Stores has maintained a regular monthly supply flow of drugs to health institutions in the region.

