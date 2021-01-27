The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has demanded the immediate and public release of the report on the shooting to death of Prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kaunda, two innocent unarmed citizens shot dead on 23rd December 2020.

On Tuesday, 26th January 2021, State House issued a statement that President Lungu had received the full report of the shooting from the Inspector General of Police on the investigation, and after studying the report, he had “since handed it over to the Director of Public Prosecutions for her attention”.

In a statement released to the media and signed by Judith Mulenga, CiSCA Chairperson, CiSCA said that they are baffled by the President’s non-disclosure of the content of the report and that people have the right to know who pulled the triggers and who gave the order to shoot, adding that President Lungu publicly directed the Inspector General of Police to investigate the shootings and to give him a report by 28th December 2020 after the public outcry both at national and international levels.

The right to life is a fundamental human right which every individual, including Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda, were entitled to and their enjoyment of the right did not prejudice the rights and freedoms of others, as per Article 11(a) of our Bill of Rights, the statement read

“Further, the right to life is not listed under Article 25 as one of the rights that can be derogated from under any prevailing circumstances. The shooting happened in public, and the commissioning of the investigation was public. It therefore follows that the publication of the report be made public. Why has the President become tight lipped on it? We contend that while the report was to the President, the content, thereof is for the public. In trite law, whenever a document is concealed, the content is not favourable to the concealer.

“The secrecy in which the President wants to handle this report makes a compelling reason for the long overdue enactment of the Access to Information Bill, which has been pending for more than two decades. We therefore demand the enactment of the Access to Information law before the dissolution of the current session of the National Assembly to breathe life into Article 20 on the freedom of expression which includes freedom to ask and receive information without hindrance. This way the President and other public officials would be compelled to release information in their possession that is not prejudicial to national security to the public. Justice for Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda is not a national security matter.

“Why hand the report to the DPP? Did she ask for it? The DPP institutes criminal proceedings therefore who committed the crime and why has the police not arrested the offender? Is this part of the tiresome perennial PF schemes? The public deserves to know the truth. Nsama’s and Kaunda’s families and loved ones need to know the truth. Kaunda’s young son whose heart wrenching grief at his father’s grave site photo went viral deserves to know who killed his father.