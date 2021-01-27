Power Dynamos end their month-long football hibernation this weekend when they hosts struggling Green Buffaloes at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The Kitwe side has not tasted any competitive action since December 27 when they beat Zanaco 2-1 at the same venue.

Power, who host fifth from bottom Buffaloes on January 30, have been inactive due to the five-man quota away on international duty that exempts them from league obligations

But with that number now down to four, Power are obliged to fulfil their league engagements.

This follows midfielder Chaniza Zulu’s return from Cameroon after he failed to make the final 28-member CHAN team when it was announced before the tournaments January 19 kickoff.

Power will return to action this Saturday with little change in dynamics despite having three games in hand.

Perry Mutapa’s team are in seventh place and six points behind leaders Zanaco on 18 and 24 points respectively.