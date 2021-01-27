Residents in Kalulushi district have expressed concern about the poor management of health care waste as they are posing a risk to children.

Frank Muzeya, a resident of Kalulushi district on the Copperbelt says the newly constructed health posts which are part of the 650 government is constructing countrywide are not fenced and children now have access to the health care waste.

Mr. Muzeya said health authorities in the district should do something quickly before children are contaminated and contract unknown infections.

“Most of these clinics are not fenced and our children are playing with the medical waste. This is dangerous, for example here at Chat clinic children pick anything they see pleasing to their eyes,” Mr. Muzeya said.

Mr. Muzeya has also observed that even some old and well-established clinics that remain unfenced are experiencing the same problem.

And when contacted for a comment, Copperbelt Provincial Health Director, Robert Zulu said some of the facilities were built by communities and handed over to the Ministry of health without fences.

Dr. Zulu said his office is, however, cognisant of the hazards this may cause to the members of the public and that action will be taken soon.

He said modalities are already in place to ensure that the said health facilities are fenced so that members of the public especially children are not exposed to the waste and probably get contaminated.

“It’s in our Infrastructure plan for 2021, that fencing and titling of all health institutions. Will take it up, “Dr. Zulu said.