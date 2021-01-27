9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

ECZ Should Engage All Stakeholders Before Making Statements On The Electoral Process-CLRI

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Feature Politics ECZ Should Engage All Stakeholders Before Making Statements On The Electoral Process-CLRI
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) has expressed concern at the recent statement by the Electoral Commission of Zambia over possible restrictions regarding the number of international election observers to be allowed in the country owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued to the media CLRI Executive Director Paul Mundia Hakoola said ECZ should be more consultative when making such statements as opposed to making announcements without engaging other stakeholders.

Mr Hakoola said the statement by the electoral body undermines the spirit of transparency which is one of the values of ECZ adding that the electoral body should have robust media programs aimed at explaining the electoral process as well as conduct civic education to enlighten the citizenry.

“ECZ has been less consultative and the institute has also noted the lapses by commission’s media department to engage stakeholders through robust media programs aimed at explaining the electoral processes and conduct civic education this situation has caused anxiety among members of the public.
As an institute we reaffirm the earlier position to call on the ECZ to be more consultative and learn to build consensus among stakeholders, in view of the above reasons the institute believes that the possible restriction of international observers will undermine and erode the creditability of our electoral process,” he said.

Mr. Hakoola further wondered why ECZ is raising the issue of election observers entering the country when the country has remained open to outsiders all this time.

“Zambian airspace and borders have been open meaning different individuals from different parts of the world have been able to visit Zambia without any restrictions whatsoever. The position by ECZ to restrict international observers doesn’t hold water as our borders are open.

“The statement by ECZ undermines the spirit of transparency and accountability in the electoral process,” he said.

ECZ on Monday said the international observers may need to use their local staff to monitor the 2021 elections owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous articleZambia records 1,289 new COVID-19 cases out of the 11,862 test

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

ECZ Should Engage All Stakeholders Before Making Statements On The Electoral Process-CLRI

The Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) has expressed concern at the recent statement by the Electoral Commission of Zambia...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

North PF endorse President Lungu as the sole candidate for PF for the this year elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
The Patriotic Front (PF) Northern Province Mobilisation Committee has endorsed President Edgar Lungu as the presidential candidate in this year’s general elections. PF Provincial Mobilization...
Read more

PF Campaigns heighten in the Miputu ward election

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 8
Campaigns in Miputu ward of Masaiti district have intensified with political parties going round the word to gunner support ahead of the February 4th...
Read more

Patriotic Front youths launch “Utenensu naChagwa 2021”

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 26
The Patriotic Front (PF) in Kabwata Constituency has launched the mobilization team dubbed “Utenensu naChagwa 2021” to supplement the existing structures in ensuring that...
Read more

UPND to hold general conference on 14th February 2021, all positions including party Presidency open for contest

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 41
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has set February 14th, 2021 as the date on which it will hold its long delayed elective...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.