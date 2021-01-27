The Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) has expressed concern at the recent statement by the Electoral Commission of Zambia over possible restrictions regarding the number of international election observers to be allowed in the country owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued to the media CLRI Executive Director Paul Mundia Hakoola said ECZ should be more consultative when making such statements as opposed to making announcements without engaging other stakeholders.

Mr Hakoola said the statement by the electoral body undermines the spirit of transparency which is one of the values of ECZ adding that the electoral body should have robust media programs aimed at explaining the electoral process as well as conduct civic education to enlighten the citizenry.

“ECZ has been less consultative and the institute has also noted the lapses by commission’s media department to engage stakeholders through robust media programs aimed at explaining the electoral processes and conduct civic education this situation has caused anxiety among members of the public.

As an institute we reaffirm the earlier position to call on the ECZ to be more consultative and learn to build consensus among stakeholders, in view of the above reasons the institute believes that the possible restriction of international observers will undermine and erode the creditability of our electoral process,” he said.

Mr. Hakoola further wondered why ECZ is raising the issue of election observers entering the country when the country has remained open to outsiders all this time.

“Zambian airspace and borders have been open meaning different individuals from different parts of the world have been able to visit Zambia without any restrictions whatsoever. The position by ECZ to restrict international observers doesn’t hold water as our borders are open.

“The statement by ECZ undermines the spirit of transparency and accountability in the electoral process,” he said.

ECZ on Monday said the international observers may need to use their local staff to monitor the 2021 elections owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.