Forest Rangers Fail to Go Top, Napsa Stars’ Struggles Continue

Forest Rangers failed to go top of the FAZ Super Division table on Wednesday after drawing at home with Lumwana Radiants.

The match ended 0-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola that saw an improving twelfth positioned Lumwana go five games unbeaten with three successive draws and two wins before that.

Forest stay put third but move to 24 points, tied with leaders Zanaco and second placed Prison Leopards.

In Choma, Red Arrows poor run continued while hosts’ Green Eagles’ form improved after the latter won 2-0 at home.

Gozon Mutale put ninth placed Eagles ahead in the 43rd minute; Anos Tembo added the last goal ten minutes before full-time to put the hosts on 18 points.

Arrows are 11 with 16 points after suffering their third loss in four games in which they have collected just one point.

And at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka, Napsa Stars stayed winless for a fifth successive game following a 2-1 home to Kabwe Warriors.

But it was third from bottom Napsa who started off on a promising note when Doisy Soko put them ahead in the 4th minute.

Warriors then hit back through a Nester Likupa equalizer in stoppage time of the first half before Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba clinched the three points two minutes before fulltime.

Warriors are sixth and three points behind the top three with 21 points after fourteen rounds played.

Previous articleDRC committed to working with Zambia to actualise the Kasomeno-Mwenda toll road and Luapula bridge project

Latest News

