The German Government through GIZ has handed over technical and personal protective equipment to Zambia for use during the Zambia/Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) demarcation mission.

Speaking at the virtue handover ceremony in Lusaka, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation, Chalwe Lombe expressed gratitude to the German Government for the support rendered towards the demarcation mission.

Ambassador Lombe stated that German’s support towards peace and security efforts in the region and the continent through the African Union Border Programme will contribute towards the regional integration agenda.

The Permanent Secretary reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to the finalization of the demarcation border programme whose completion will enhance political stability, security and promote cooperation, trade and investment between Zambia and DRC.

“Zambia enjoys warm longstanding relations with the Germany Government and values its immense cooperation in areas such as good governance, water and sanitation, wildlife conservation, natural resources management and energy as well as areas of peace and security,” Ambassador Lombe indicated.

German Ambassador to Zambia, Anne Wagner hailed Zambia for the progress achieved with its neighbours in the important field of clarifying borderlines and spurring cross-border cooperation.

Ms Wagner disclosed that the Germany government has been working with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on the African Union Border Programme since 2008 as pilot countries, therefore, can further share their border governance experiences with other African countries.

The Ambassador commended Zambia for having swiftly and successfully sought the Southern African Development Community’s mediation on the DRC border dispute, resulting in the agreement to demarcate the unclear border.

“The donation of the equipment signified a mark of friendship, partnership and the growing cooperation between Zambia and Germany,” she said.

And the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Assistant Surveyor-General for Survey Services, Leonard Chunga thanked the Germany government for the continued support to the reaffirmation programme of international boundaries through the African Union.

The German government has supported the country in the provision of equipment, technical support and sensitization materials.

The equipment comprises the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) set, 4,000 masks, 400 bottles of 500ml rinse-free sanitizers and 3,600 pairs of gloves. And GIZ is expected to provide complementary training on the usage of the GNSS set.

This was contained in a statement issued to ZANIS by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Public Relations Officer, Chansa Kabwela.