Musenge runs back to PF

By Chief Editor
Former National Democratic Congress Secretary General Mwenya Musenge has rejoined the Patriotic Front party as an ordinary member.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Mr. Musenge said he was ready to work with the party and that he would not push for any position in PF.

The meeting was attended by PF National Mobilisation Deputy Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

Mr. Musenge, who was until now Agenda for Human Development secretary general, said as party members they had meetings and decided to rejoin the ruling party as there was less time for AHD to mobilise members ahead of the August general elections.

Mr. Musenge asked the PF and President Edgar Lungu to forgive him for using some unpalatable language when in opposition.

Mr. Musenge said he and others have decided to go back to the PF because of the leadership that President Lungu has shown on so many issues affecting the nation.

He said in as much as the country is not being managed properly, he feels the PF has the potential to revive the nation.

And Mr. Mwamba said the Zambian economy under PF has been well managed and performing well compared to other countries.

Mr Bwalya said Zambia has a good and caring leader in President Lungu.

