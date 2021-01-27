9.5 C
Zambia records 1,289 new COVID-19 cases out of the 11,862 test

By Chief Editor
Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 1,289 new COVID-19 cases out of the 11,862 tests carried out across the country. Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda said the country has also recorded 16 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Dr Chanda explained that the 16 deaths bring the cumulative number of deaths to 688, saying the deaths have been classified as 301 COVID-deaths, 382 COVID-19 associated deaths and five pending classification.

He has challenged citizens to stop being perpetuated by the dangerous trends of self-prescribing pharmaceutical or other medicines as treatment for COVID-19 as this carries serious risks.

Dr Chanda has urged people to seek medical advice as the ministry has put in place systems to ensure that people have access to routine services and medical care from health facilities.

He said the country should continue adherence to all COVID-19 guidelines so as to ensure that everyone is protected. Dr Chanda said in collaboration with many partners the government, will continue to sustain efforts to deliver quality health care to all and ensure the spread of COVID-19 is halted.

Yesterday Dr Chanda said that the Zambia recorded 1,476 new COVID- 19 cases out of the 11,683 tests conducted. Dr Chanda explained that the country recorded 12 deaths and 1,723 recoveries.

Dr Chanda pointed out that 98 percent of new cases were identified from various hospital facilities, routine tracing and contact tracing.

“Out of the 12 deaths seven have been classified as COVID-19 deaths, four as COVID-19 associated deaths and one is pending classification. Copperbelt Province recorded five deaths, Lusaka four, Eastern two and Northern one,” he said.

Dr Chanda said among the 6,588 active cases, 6,093 are under community management while 495 are admitted to various health facilities, adding that that among the 495 admitted, 339 are on oxygen and 35 are in critical condition.

“Among the new recorded cases Copperbelt recorded the highest number of cases with 345 cases. Cumulatively the country has recorded 47,625 cases with 672 deaths and 40,362 recoveries,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Dr Chanda pointed out that health authorities are providing guidance on the preparations for Nc’wala Tradition Ceremony of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province that is slated for February 27, 2021.

He further appealed to members of the general public to continue adhering to five golden rules in the quest to combat the spread of the pandemic.

And on January 25, the country recorded 809 new cases with 21 deaths and 2,679 recoveries. The cumulative number of COVID- 19 cases stands at 47,625 with 672 deaths and 40,362 recoveries.

