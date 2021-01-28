9.5 C
Flash Floods displaces 250 families and submerged crops

By Chief Editor
More than 250 families have been displaced from their homes while several crop fields have been submerged in water following flash floods being experienced in the valley area of Lusangazi District in the Eastern Province, making the affected families homeless and without food.

Agriculture authorities fear several widespread crop damage that may lead to hunger.

Lusangazi District Agriculture Coordinator Friday Sikombe estimates that a total 89 hectares of maize, 53 hectares of soya beans, 15 hectares of sunflower and 12 hectares of groundnut fields have been submerged.

Mr Sikombe also fears that the damage to crops may be more than the current estimate because some of the flooded areas like Chiwale and Chikowa are not being accessed by road as the area has been completely cut.

The DACO who described the current situation where maize, sunflower, soya and groundnuts have been submerged as a big loss to the farming families and has recommended the introduction of crops like rice for the people in the valley area.

He said rice could be a suitable crop for now as it can survived under waterlogged conditions.

Meanwhile, Lusangazi District Commissioner, Goodwin Sekelani Phiri, who inspected the damage to property and crops caused by the flash floods, said there could be more submerged homes in areas that cannot be accessed at the moment.

Mr Phiri has promised that Government will come to the aid of the affected families by providing them with temporal tents and relief food through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

He explained that the relief operation in some parts of Lusangazi might require to be airlifted by helicopter as that is the only mode of transport that can currently reach some parts of the area.

The DC urged people living in the valley areas to consider relocating to the plateau area in order to avoid such occurrences in future.

Previous articleDialogue over Covid-19 ahead of 2021 elections cardinal – ZCID

