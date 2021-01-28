An Economical Analyst, Yusuf Dodia says the increased production of copper at First Quantum Minerals (FQM) will benefit the country.

Mr Dodia said the increase in production will witness more employment and the awarding of contracts to Zambian contractors.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Mr Dodia said if production is increased, it means manpower will have to increase which will translates into increased income to the local people.

He noted that FQM will have to generate a lot of power to run the mines which will result in the company paying ZESCO, a government company more money which will eventually remain in the economy.

FQM recorded its highest ever annual copper production of 779,000 tonnes in the fourth quarter of last year representing an 11 percent increase in production compared to the third quarter of the same year.

Mr Dodia also said copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) have gone up, urging different mining companies in the country should utilize the opportunity to up their production in order to maximize their profits.

He has however, said increased production of copper will not significantly add value to the economy.

Mr Dodia said this year, the mining industry is expected to export over 1 Million tons of copper which translates into eight billion dollars of export earnings of which most of it does not remain in the country.

“The significant portion of that eight billion dollars will remain outside Zambia and therefore the effect of the growth on our economy will be very minor,” Dodia said.

He said the Mining sector is responsible for 80 percent of Zambia’s export earnings of which majority of the dollars go out of the country.

“We need to make sure that there is a law which says if you export one 100 tons of copper, that money which is earned must come into the Zambian Bank,” he said.