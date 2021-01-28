9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 28, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Government will not compensate anyone for destroyed crop fields, they were warned – DC

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Rural News Government will not compensate anyone for destroyed crop fields, they were...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kasenengwa District Commissioner Sarah Kalaluka has ruled out any compensation to families in Mkowe Ward whose crop fields were destroyed by earth moving equipment during some road works.

Speaking after touring the affected fields today, Ms Kalaluka said government will not compensate the affected people as enough sensitisation was done in the area on the need for people to leave enough space for the road expansion and construction.

The DC mentioned that a stakeholders meeting was held last year in October and all village headmen whose villages are along the road were informed to urge their subjects to leave a minimum space of six metres on both sides of the road when planting the crops so as to avoid being affected once the road works commenced.

She added that most people whose crop fields are along the road left enough space for road works but a few did not comply.

‘’Most people whose fields are along the road left enough space for the road works but only a few ignored the directive and had their crops destroyed,” the DC said.

Ms Kalaluka observed that the Malochi-Mkowe road had not been worked on for a longtime hence government decision to allocate some funds from the Constituency Development fund (CDF) towards the rehabilitation of the road using the Zambia National Service (ZNS).

“After receiving several complaints from the people about the bad state of the road, we decided to engage the ZNS using the CDF so that this road could be rehabilitated and it is sad that some people decided to ignore the directive to leave enough space for road works,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, Mkowe Ward Development Committee (WDC) Chairperson Nelson Mbewe said reports that people were not aware of the road project are not true because all headmen in the area attended the meeting and documentations are there to that effect.

Mr Mbewe charged that the complaints from a few people that their crop fields were destroyed by the ZNS could have been avoided if the affected people had followed the directive of leaving enough space for road works.

He said the local people are the ones to benefit once the road works are completed hence the need for them to always cooperate when given directives.

Previous articleFQM increased copper production impressive-Dodia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Government will not compensate anyone for destroyed crop fields, they were warned – DC

Kasenengwa District Commissioner Sarah Kalaluka has ruled out any compensation to families in Mkowe Ward whose crop fields were...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Flash Floods displaces 250 families and submerged crops

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
More than 250 families have been displaced from their homes while several crop fields have been submerged in water following flash floods being experienced...
Read more

N’cwala ceremony to be held amid strict COVID-19 guidelines

Rural News Chief Editor - 15
Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking in Eastern Province says the N’cwala traditional ceremony slated for February 27, 2021 will be held amid...
Read more

Traders block the disinfecting of the Market Place, accuse authorities of Spreading COVID-19 with Spraying

Rural News Chief Editor - 28
Marketers of Limulunga district have blocked the Limulunga Town Council from spraying the market in a bid to prevent the spread of covid-19...
Read more

MP urges Zambia Business Community to invest in Newly created District

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
Chasefu Member of Parliament Gerald Zimba has urged the business community in the country to commence investing in the newly created district in Eastern...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.