Thursday, January 28, 2021
Updated:

The Suspects who fired shots that killed Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda have been identified

By Chief Editor
HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has told Parliament in a Ministerial Statement today that the investigations into the killing of Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda has led to the identification of the suspected shooter.

Hon Kampyongo said that the Conclusive investigation report was forwarded to the President by the Zambia police command and the President has since handed it to the DPP for further action.

“The house may wish to note that the team tasked to investigate this matter has already concluded investigations and the suspect who is alleged to have fired the gunshots that led to the death of Mr Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Mr Joseph Kaunda has been has been identified”Hon Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo has further disclosed that following the findings of the investigation, the Zambia Police Service has since opened a docket which they have equally forwarded to the DPP for further action.

The Minister has since urged Police officers throughout the rank and file of the Zambia Police Service to observe the highest levels of professionalism as they conduct their work.

Hon Kampyongo said that Police have a sworn duty to serve and protect all Zambians by maintaining law and order at all times.

He said that even though they are called to maintain law and order by all means necessary, police officers must endeavor to act professionally with out having to take the law into their own hands.

“As Officers you are expected to follow laid down procedures at all times when discharging your duties, further you are required to exhibit high levels of professionalism and discipline when dealing with members of the public” Hon Kampyongo urged Police officers.

Meanwhile Hon Kampyongo has also warned political party cadres against agitating anarchy in the country for whatever reason.

He said that the Police remain ready to decisively deal with all perpetrators of anarchy irrespective of which political party they belong to.

