Thursday, January 28, 2021
Health
Zambia crosses 50,000 Covid-19 cases mark

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia has crossed the 50,000 cases mark of Coronavirus with 1,408 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda stated that a total of 13,524 tests were performed bringing the cumulative number to 50,319.

In the statement to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Dr Chanda said Lusaka recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases of 456 seconded by Copperbelt that had 231.

He further pointed out that North-Western province recorded 186, Southern 144, Muchinga 109, Western 77, Eastern 75, Luapula 60, Northern 47 and Central Province recorded 23 cases of Coronavirus.

“As highlighted in yesterday’s statement, our expert analysis anticipates a third wave around May-June of this year. The key lessons from the first and second wave have been incorporated into our efforts to build a resilient health system capable of withstanding a third wave and with concerted efforts we can adequately prepare to avert it,” he stated.

The Health Minister noted with concern the growing numbers of Covid-19 cases in other provinces such as Northern Province.

He emphasized that even as the country fights Covid-19, his ministry has not lost sight of other disease burdens such as maternal and child health, communicable diseases such as HIV/AIDS,TB and Malaria as well as other non-communicable diseases.

Dr Chanda said it was disheartening that 17 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24hrs of which 10 have been classified as Covid-19, two as Covid-19 associated and five deaths are pending classification.

“We currently have 6,843 active cases around the country with 6,345 cases under community management and 500 admitted to various health facilities around the country. Of the admitted patients 347 are on oxygen therapy and 50 are in critical condition,” he stressed.

He further appealed to the general citizenry to observe the five golden rules in the quest to avert the further spread of the pandemic.

Yesterday (January 27th 2021), Zambia recorded 1,289 new COVID-19 cases out of the 11,862 tests carried out across the country.

Previous articlePRISCCA commends the Head of State for commuting inmates from death row

