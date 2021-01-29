9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 29, 2021
General News
DEC apprehends three small scale farmers for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants

By Chief Editor
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Luapula Province has arrested three small scale farmers for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 1.23 tonnes contrary to Cap 96 of the Laws of Zambia.

The three were apprehended during a special operation conducted in Chienge District of Luapula Province on January 24th, 2021 following concerns raised by local residents of rampant cultivation and trafficking of cannabis in the area especially along the border between Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a statement issued to the media yesterday by DEC Public Relations Officer, Theresa Katongo said those arrested and jointly charged include Paul Kabwe, male aged 22 of Kazembe Wamabanga village, John Makayi, male aged 45 of Mukosa Village and Samson Mumbi, male aged 48 of the same village in Chienge.

Meanwhile Ms. Katongo said the Commission undertook an operation in Lusaka’s Kalingalinga Township where one of the notorious gangs and their purported leader identified as Rhoda Mpande, a female aged 69 were arrested for drug trafficking.

She said the notorious gang comprising five males and a female have been reported several times for disturbing peace among residents of Kalingalinga Township.

Ms Katongo also said the five identified as Joseph Jere 18, Evans Muzabala 22, James Mwanza, 29, and two juveniles were found with 42 sachets of heroin and loose cannabis weighing 39.7 grams.

She further said arrangements are being made for all suspects to appear before the courts of law.

