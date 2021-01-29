9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 29, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

HRC extols committal of 246 death row inmates

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News HRC extols committal of 246 death row inmates
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has commended President Edgar Lungu for commuting sentences of 246 death row inmates to life imprisonment.

HRC Principal Information Officer, Simon Mulumbi says the gesture is commendable as it will help decongest Mukobeko maximum security correctional facility and impact positively on the right to health and right to life of the inmates.

Mr Mulumbi explained that before the committal the number of the intimates was in excess of 400 thereby posing great risk on inmates especially with the second wave of COVID-19.

”Overcrowding is a challenge that correctional facilities are facing which has made it difficult for inmates to social distance thus making them prone to COVID-19 and other diseases,” he added.

In a statement issued to ZANIS, Mr Mulumbi said so far 67 COVID-19 cases have been recorded among inmates and officers in correctional facilities.

The Principal Information Officer said there is an urgent need for strict measures to be put in place in order to control the situation and reduce the risk of inmates contracting other diseases.

Meanwhile, Mr Mulumbi said Zambia has earned a good human rights record at international level on account of recommendable actions taken by its leaders to suspend death penalty and commute to life imprisonment.

He has appealed to Government to consider permanently abolishing the death penalty in order to enhance respect to the right to life through a referendum.

The last death penalty executions were carried out in 1997 and Zambia has gained the status of a death penalty abolitionist country.

Previous articleA 20-year-old man has been crushed to death by a Zambia Railways goods train

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

HRC extols committal of 246 death row inmates

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has commended President Edgar Lungu for commuting sentences of 246 death row inmates to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

A 20-year-old man has been crushed to death by a Zambia Railways goods train

General News Chief Editor - 0
A 20-year-old man has been crushed to death by a Zambia Railways goods train in Kapiri Mposhi District. The deceased was hit and run over...
Read more

Heavy windy rain destroys houses and shops in Shiwangandu district as VP warns of more floods

General News Chief Editor - 4
Heavy and windy rains have left a track of destruction on shops and houses in Shiwang'andu district of Muchinga Province. Five business...
Read more

Zambia’s SCRiKA Project wins award for climate change resilience activities in 3 Provinces

General News Chief Editor - 8
Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary Mr. Chola Chabala says the ministry’s climate resilience project winning of a continental award confirms Government’s commitment...
Read more

DEC apprehends three small scale farmers for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Luapula Province has arrested three small scale farmers for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 1.23 tonnes...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.