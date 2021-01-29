Kampamba Chintu has joined Napsa Stars bench as assistant coach after leaving Kabwe Warriors in the same capacity.

The 2012 AFCON winner will be reunited at Napsa with ex Chipolopolo coach Honour Janza where the latter serves as technical director.

Chintu’s reunion also includes one with his AFCON winning teammate and Napsa striker Emmanuel Mayuka.

“I am grateful that I have been chosen from the list that came for interviews and of course I hope I will add value to the club,” Chintu said.

“There is already a qualified technical bench here and hopefully the little knowledge that I have will add value to the bench.”

Chintu was one of four candidates Napsa interviewed for the first assistant role.

He has travelled with Napsa to Choma for Saturday’s league date against Green Eagles.