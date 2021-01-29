9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 29, 2021
Over K4 billion collected from road tolls

The government says over K4 billion has been collected from the 27 toll gates countrywide since 2014.

Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu said Four billion, Seven Hundred and fifty-Six million Kwacha was collected from 2014 to July 2020.

Dr. Ng’andu explained that all proceeds from the toll plazas are sent to the government’s account.

Dr Ng’andu was responding to a question from Mufulira Member of Parliament Evans Chibanda during the session for Oral Answer Questions in Parliament today.

Dr Chibanda wanted to know what the total number of toll plazas, countrywide, was as of July, 2020; how much revenue was collected as toll fees, from inception to July, 2020, year by year; when the Government will introduce Point of Sale machines at the toll plazas, countrywide and whether the Government has any plans to start collecting toll fees in foreign currency, in addition to the local currency.

In response, Dr Ng’andu stated that the toll gates are collected in both local currency (Kwacha) and the US dollars.

“From 2014 to July 2020 we collected over K4 billion from all the 27 toll gates. In 2014 K297 million was collected, 2015 K 425 million was collected, K465 million in 2016, K668 Million in 2017, K909 million in 2018 and over K1 billion in 2019,” he said.

The Finance Minister was quick to mention that between July 2020 to date K777 million has been collected.

He emphasized that the electronic toll machines are being used but his Ministry is working closely with Smart Zambia to further find ways of expediting the collection of tolls.

