The GOVERNMENT has urged political leaders in the country to stop ferrying supporters when summoned by police.

Vice President Mrs. Inonge Wina said that the laws of Zambia adequately provide procedures to participate in public gatherings. Mrs. Wina said that the procedures must be followed by all including leaders of political parties.

Mrs Wina said that consequences exist if anyone abrogates the law by ferrying people to show solidarity.

Mrs. Wina said that leaders must control emotions to allow the law to take its course as well articulated by the Minister of Home Affairs in Parliament yesterday.

She was responding to Nchanga Member of Parliament Chilombo Chali who wanted to know why a leader of the opposition went with a mob to the police station instead of alone leading to loss of lives.

And Mrs. Wina said that the opposition cannot stop President Edgar Lungu from traveling across the country in the name of COVID-19, adding that the President has encouraged stakeholders to continue running the wheels of the economy under the ‘New Normal’.

Mrs. Wina said that President Lungu has a government to run which must continue to execute its mandate.

Mrs. Wina said that the Head of State will continue working in any part of the country while following strict COVID health guidelines.

She was responding to UPND Moomba MP Hon Fred Chaatila who wanted to know if the Head of State will stop working across the country in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

This was during the Vice President’s Question Time in Parliament today.