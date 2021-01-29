9.5 C
Stop ferrying supporters when summoned by police-Inonge Wina

Stop ferrying supporters when summoned by police-Inonge Wina
The GOVERNMENT has urged political leaders in the country to stop ferrying supporters when summoned by police.

Vice President Mrs. Inonge Wina said that the laws of Zambia adequately provide procedures to participate in public gatherings. Mrs. Wina said that the procedures must be followed by all including leaders of political parties.

Mrs Wina said that consequences exist if anyone abrogates the law by ferrying people to show solidarity.

Mrs. Wina said that leaders must control emotions to allow the law to take its course as well articulated by the Minister of Home Affairs in Parliament yesterday.

She was responding to Nchanga Member of Parliament Chilombo Chali who wanted to know why a leader of the opposition went with a mob to the police station instead of alone leading to loss of lives.

And Mrs. Wina said that the opposition cannot stop President Edgar Lungu from traveling across the country in the name of COVID-19, adding that the President has encouraged stakeholders to continue running the wheels of the economy under the ‘New Normal’.

Mrs. Wina said that President Lungu has a government to run which must continue to execute its mandate.

Mrs. Wina said that the Head of State will continue working in any part of the country while following strict COVID health guidelines.

She was responding to UPND Moomba MP Hon Fred Chaatila who wanted to know if the Head of State will stop working across the country in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

This was during the Vice President’s Question Time in Parliament today.

  1. It is this diabolical behaviour by hh and his tribal party which led to the unfortunate deaths. As a born again, I have replaced my whisky fridays with mazoe. I will also be holding night prayers to pray for the families of the deceased and that the law follows hh. Why didn’t hh just abide and show himself alone at the police? He is vicariously liable.

  3. Madam, where have you been? Where were you when Chitalu Chilufya brought Luapula chiefs to Lusaka high court? For once be serious. These pronouncements in parliament do nothing but insult the intelligence of Zambians

  5. @ Kaizar Zulu, lol but you can still enjoy your whiskey as a Christian. Let me know how long you will stay on mazoe lol. Am having my champagne with my friends this weekend. Enjoy your weekend, catch you Monday.

  7. So what did Chitalu Chilufya ferry to court when he was summoned? Condoms?

    These are the leaders that become blind when it suits them.

    Vote wisely.

  8. The state caused the death of those two innocent Zambians by using the police services who were given instructions to shoot to kill. That’s what happened, to fire live fire arm at un armed Zambians like the Sharpeville massacre of South Africa – condemned world over- Zambia police replicated that act. Indeed call out to police stations are used by the state to intimidate Zambians. The Police know where all political opposition leaders live and in a civilised manner in the presence of individual’s lawyers carry out their duties. However, what Zambians experience at the hands of police is retribution and show of violence towards innocent Zambians. Many Zambians don’t believe what president Lungu is saying over this sad episode of Zambian political phase. President Lungu has power to avoid…

  9. all lives lost during political violence under his watch – so how can a state prosecutor be killed in cold blood by state machinery. Keep on explaining.

