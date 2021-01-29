Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary Mr. Chola Chabala says the ministry’s climate resilience project winning of a continental award confirms Government’s commitment to people-centred development.

Mr. Chabala said the award confirms that the Ministry has scaled up efforts in the implementation of climate change resilience activities in line with the directive by His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia.

Mr. Chabala, who is in charge of Development Planning and Administration, was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday.

“I am delighted to inform the nation that the Ministry of National Development Planning’s project called Strengthening Climate Resilience in the Kafue Sub-basin (SCRiKA) has won the African Water Change Makers (People’s Choice) Award at the just-concluded 2021 Climate Adaptation Summit. The Government of the Netherlands and the Global Water Partnership (GWP) co-organised the climate adaptation summit, which is aimed at creating actions that will accelerate African adaptation,” Mr. Chabala said. “In 2019 the President of the Republic of Zambia directed the Ministry to formulate and coordinate the implementation of programmes that should make Zambia more resilient to climate change. This award is a practical response to that directive by the President.”

Considering the magnitude of the summit, the Permanent Secretary said the Ministry of National Development Planning was grateful that the SCRiKA Project was overwhelmingly voted for by people from across the world.

“This award is an endorsement of the international community, and people on the ground, of the Zambian Government’s commitment and implementation of people-centred projects that empower the masses, especially the vulnerable, to be able to respond through appropriate mitigation and adaptation mechanisms to the effects of climate change,” Mr. Chabala said.

The Permanent Secretary expressed profound appreciation to the Minister of National Development Planning Honourable Alexander Chiteme, MP, for his well-focused leadership which places emphasis on accounting for development results.

The Strengthening Climate Resilience in the Kafue Sub-basin Project is being implemented in three (3) provinces namely Southern, Lusaka and Central covering 11 districts.

“As the Government we are a delighted to be championing bankable and practical projects where positive impacts on the socio-economic welfare of the Zambian people are there for all to see. The SCRiKA Project has set a great best practice example to Africa and the world at large that the solution for local problems lies within the local communities themselves,” said Mr. Chabala.

He explained that the SCRiKA Project is a flagship project of the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR), one of the global climate funds established under the Climate Investment Fund (CIF) and supported by the African Development Bank.

Zambia’s PPCR programme interventions include participatory adaptation, climate-resilient infrastructure and strategic programme support in agriculture, water, livestock, fisheries and natural resources and climate information services.

The investments are targeted at helping the country to manage challenges of land degradation, unsustainable land use and climate variability and change.

This is according to a media statement by Ministry of National Development Planning spokesperson Mr. Chibaula Silwamba.