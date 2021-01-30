9.5 C
Inquiry into the privatisation of state assets should be instituted quickly-Ntewewe

A COMMISSION of inquiry into the privatisation of state assets should be instituted quickly so that it can be concluded before the general elections, president of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Andrew Ntewewe has said.

Mr Ntewewe said the matter should not die a natural death because Zambians needed to know why a hotel worth US$25 million was sold at USS$5 million.
He said answers must be provided why individuals who were mandated with disposing of the assets failed to declare interest as shareholders in the companies that benefitted from the transactions.

Mr Ntewewe said there was need to bring closure to the matter because a lot people were now victims of the fraudulent activities that might have taken place during the privatization period.

He also said the people who were involved in the selling of the assets were now keen to sale more public assets as evidenced by the pronouncements to sell the Presidential jet.
Mr Ntewewe reminded President Edgar Lungu that it is in his interest and the people of Zambia that the matter is concluded before the general elections.

Mr Ntewewe accused law enforcement agencies of not doing the right thing regarding the matter.

He said the sentiment by United Party for National Development president Hakainde Hichilema regarding Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola Copper Mines are worrying.

“This matter must be concluded before the general elections so that those who would be found wanting can be prosecuted in the courts of law.

“It’s not supposed to die a natural death, we have been sitting on the matter for a long time now it is in the interest of the people that the matter is concluded as soon as possible,” Mr Ntewewe said.

