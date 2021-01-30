A COMMISSION of inquiry into the privatisation of state assets should be instituted quickly so that it can be concluded before the general elections, president of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Andrew Ntewewe has said.
Mr Ntewewe said the matter should not die a natural death because Zambians needed to know why a hotel worth US$25 million was sold at USS$5 million.
He said answers must be provided why individuals who were mandated with disposing of the assets failed to declare interest as shareholders in the companies that benefitted from the transactions.
Mr Ntewewe said there was need to bring closure to the matter because a lot people were now victims of the fraudulent activities that might have taken place during the privatization period.
He also said the people who were involved in the selling of the assets were now keen to sale more public assets as evidenced by the pronouncements to sell the Presidential jet.
Mr Ntewewe reminded President Edgar Lungu that it is in his interest and the people of Zambia that the matter is concluded before the general elections.
Mr Ntewewe accused law enforcement agencies of not doing the right thing regarding the matter.
He said the sentiment by United Party for National Development president Hakainde Hichilema regarding Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola Copper Mines are worrying.
“This matter must be concluded before the general elections so that those who would be found wanting can be prosecuted in the courts of law.
“It’s not supposed to die a natural death, we have been sitting on the matter for a long time now it is in the interest of the people that the matter is concluded as soon as possible,” Mr Ntewewe said.
Ntewewe is a joker…We got real issues to tackle in Zambua that requires urgent attention than this drama that comes close to elections.
This guy is really useless
Ati before elections????
Time is ticking. As long as he is eating from PF,the plight of majority Zambians is not his bussiness!
Oooh
Njala
Does he even know why it has never been instituted?
Stealing donor funds is giving him sleepless nights.
Yamu nyokola kale uyo bill 10 with his bill 10
You can even know the intention behind. Why linking it to general elections. Why must it happen before general elections?
U failed on this one and u think we don’t no u.
Dead bill 10 is haunting him
Just get lost!! You don’t even have shame to see how your cases against HH are collapsing and how your ill-conceived Bill 10 fell flat!! You have lost relevance even to your pay masters PF. We are remaining with 5 months to elections that is when you are busy talking about useless commissions! Do you 5 months is even to discuss in the entire programme that last years??
KIKIKI PF GETTING COLD FEET !!!!!!!!!!!!!!