Lusaka Province, Provincial Education Officer Dr. Christopher Sinkamba says the province is ready for schools opening on Monday, February,1,2021.

Speaking when a team from the Operation 100 Covid 19 Task led by Lusaka Central constituency member of parliament Hon. Margaret Mwanakatwe visited Twinpalm Secondary school and Prince Takamado school in Lusaka, Dr. Sinkamba said all schools in Lusaka will ensure that they religiously adhere to the health guidelines put in place by Government.

He said parents should have no fears but ensure that their children report to school on Monday because the environment is safe.

” As a province we are prepared to open schools on Monday and we are going to religiously adhere to the health guidelines by the Ministry of Health. We will not let Government down and the parents that have entrusted us with their children. Parents should have no fears but bring their children to school, on Monday” Dr. Sikamba said.

And Lusaka central constituency lawmaker Hon. Margaret Mwanakatwe expressed happiness at the level of preparedness by schools in her constituency ahead of opening on monday.

She assured parents that the schools are safe for their children and teachers.

” Really, when you see the commitment, the partnership, the zeal and zest from all areas,whether it’s the ministry of health, education or taskforce from the three trade union movement it gives me great confidence entering into Monday,” Hon. Mwanakatwe said.

” I want to implore that the children are safe. We are also looking at the safety of the teachers as well. We need to ensure that both are safe,” she said.