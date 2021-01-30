The status quo was maintained in the top three of the FAZ Super Division on Saturday following a raft of draws involving the teams of prime interest.
At Garden Park in Kitwe, leaders Zanaco finished 0-0 against a plucky Kitwe United.
Bottom of the table and winless United took the game to Zanaco who had goalkeeper Mangani Banda to thank for a couple of critical saves.
At Presidents Stadium ,second placed Prison Leopards needed a last minute equalizer from David Obashi in their Kabwe derby against visitors Kabwe Warriors after Ali Sadiki had put the visitors ahead.
There was also a draw result in the Ndola derby where hosts Indeni and third placed Forest Rangers finished 2-2.
Zanaco, Prison and Forest all have 25 points.
But joining them on 25 points are Zesco United who won 2-0 at home in Ndola against Lusaka Dynamos.
Jesse Were scored his first league goal of the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division season when he put Zesco ahead in the 8th minute and captain John Chingandu sealed the 3 points ten minutes later for the eight-time champions at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.
30/01/2021
WEEK 15
Kitwe United 0-Zanaco 0
Power Dynamos 0-Green Buffaloes 0
Zesco United 2-Lusaka Dynamos 0
Prison Leopards 1-Kabwe Warriors 1
Nkwazi 1-Buildcon 0
Red Arrows 1-Lumwana Radiants 0
Indeni 2-Forest Rangers 2
Green Eagles 1-Napsa Stars 1
31/01/2021
Nkana-Young Green Eagles