The status quo was maintained in the top three of the FAZ Super Division on Saturday following a raft of draws involving the teams of prime interest.

At Garden Park in Kitwe, leaders Zanaco finished 0-0 against a plucky Kitwe United.

Bottom of the table and winless United took the game to Zanaco who had goalkeeper Mangani Banda to thank for a couple of critical saves.

At Presidents Stadium ,second placed Prison Leopards needed a last minute equalizer from David Obashi in their Kabwe derby against visitors Kabwe Warriors after Ali Sadiki had put the visitors ahead.

There was also a draw result in the Ndola derby where hosts Indeni and third placed Forest Rangers finished 2-2.

Zanaco, Prison and Forest all have 25 points.

But joining them on 25 points are Zesco United who won 2-0 at home in Ndola against Lusaka Dynamos.

Jesse Were scored his first league goal of the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division season when he put Zesco ahead in the 8th minute and captain John Chingandu sealed the 3 points ten minutes later for the eight-time champions at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

30/01/2021

WEEK 15

Kitwe United 0-Zanaco 0

Power Dynamos 0-Green Buffaloes 0

Zesco United 2-Lusaka Dynamos 0

Prison Leopards 1-Kabwe Warriors 1

Nkwazi 1-Buildcon 0

Red Arrows 1-Lumwana Radiants 0

Indeni 2-Forest Rangers 2

Green Eagles 1-Napsa Stars 1

31/01/2021

Nkana-Young Green Eagles