9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 30, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zanaco Held By Stubborn Kitwe United

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Zanaco Held By Stubborn Kitwe United
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The status quo was maintained in the top three of the FAZ Super Division on Saturday following a raft of draws involving the teams of prime interest.

At Garden Park in Kitwe, leaders Zanaco finished 0-0 against a plucky Kitwe United.

Bottom of the table and winless United took the game to Zanaco who had goalkeeper Mangani Banda to thank for a couple of critical saves.

At Presidents Stadium ,second placed Prison Leopards needed a last minute equalizer from David Obashi in their Kabwe derby against visitors Kabwe Warriors after Ali Sadiki had put the visitors ahead.

There was also a draw result in the Ndola derby where hosts Indeni and third placed Forest Rangers finished 2-2.
Zanaco, Prison and Forest all have 25 points.

But joining them on 25 points are Zesco United who won 2-0 at home in Ndola against Lusaka Dynamos.

Jesse Were scored his first league goal of the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division season when he put Zesco ahead in the 8th minute and captain John Chingandu sealed the 3 points ten minutes later for the eight-time champions at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

30/01/2021
WEEK 15
Kitwe United 0-Zanaco 0
Power Dynamos 0-Green Buffaloes 0
Zesco United 2-Lusaka Dynamos 0
Prison Leopards 1-Kabwe Warriors 1
Nkwazi 1-Buildcon 0
Red Arrows 1-Lumwana Radiants 0
Indeni 2-Forest Rangers 2
Green Eagles 1-Napsa Stars 1
31/01/2021
Nkana-Young Green Eagles

Previous articleTwo arrested for insulting President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zanaco Held By Stubborn Kitwe United

The status quo was maintained in the top three of the FAZ Super Division on Saturday following a raft...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Leaders Zanaco Visit Winless Kitwe United

Feature Sports sports - 3
Leaders Zanaco visit winless and bottom placed Kitwe United this Saturday at Garden Park in Kitwe. Zanaco lead the 2020/2021 FAZ Super...
Read more

Kampamba Chintu Joins Napsa Stars Bench

Feature Sports sports - 3
Kampamba Chintu has joined Napsa Stars bench as assistant coach after leaving Kabwe Warriors in the same capacity. The 2012 AFCON winner will be reunited...
Read more

Fatigued Napsa Stars Plead For a Break From FAZ

Feature Sports sports - 4
Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi is pleading with FAZ to save his fatigued and injury-hit team a week off after playing seven competitive games...
Read more

Micho Not Bothered by Chipolopolo’s Underdog Tag As Morocco Looms

Feature Sports sports - 3
Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is comfortable with the underdog tag heading into Sundays 2021 CHAN quarterfinal date against defending champions Morocco. Micho also defended...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.