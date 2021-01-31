9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 31, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Micho: Chipolopolo Ready For Morocco

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Micho: Chipolopolo Ready For Morocco
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has declared Chipolopolo ready for defending champions Morocco ahead of Sunday evening’s 2021 CHAN quarterfinal showdown in Douala.

It looks to be Zambia’s toughest encounter so far at the Cameroon 2021 CHAN.

The North Africans trot into Reunification Stadium in Douala seeking to maintain their 10-match unbeaten CHAN record.

“Morocco have a good team, but we have a group that can make them doubt. We are ready and have nothing to lose,” Micho said during the pre-match briefing.

Zambia advanced to the quarterfinals after finishing second in Group D which was won by Guinea.

Morocco coach Houcine Ammouta said: “We had three games to improve and gain confidence. It’s another tournament starting now, and we still have three games to win.”

Chipolopolo last reached the CHAN semifinals in 2009 during the inaugural competition held in Ivory Coast.

Previous articleSharp Konkola Blades Win Fifth Straight Game in Promotion Race

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Micho: Chipolopolo Ready For Morocco

Coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has declared Chipolopolo ready for defending champions Morocco ahead of Sunday evening’s 2021 CHAN quarterfinal...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Sharp Konkola Blades Win Fifth Straight Game in Promotion Race

Feature Sports sports - 0
Konkola Blades kept pressure on FAZ National Division 1 leaders Kansanshi Dynamos after posting their fifth straight win. Second placed Blades on Saturday beat Trident...
Read more

Zanaco Held By Stubborn Kitwe United

Feature Sports sports - 3
The status quo was maintained in the top three of the FAZ Super Division on Saturday following a raft of draws involving the teams...
Read more

Leaders Zanaco Visit Winless Kitwe United

Feature Sports sports - 3
Leaders Zanaco visit winless and bottom placed Kitwe United this Saturday at Garden Park in Kitwe. Zanaco lead the 2020/2021 FAZ Super...
Read more

Kampamba Chintu Joins Napsa Stars Bench

Feature Sports sports - 3
Kampamba Chintu has joined Napsa Stars bench as assistant coach after leaving Kabwe Warriors in the same capacity. The 2012 AFCON winner will be reunited...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.