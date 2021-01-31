Coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has declared Chipolopolo ready for defending champions Morocco ahead of Sunday evening’s 2021 CHAN quarterfinal showdown in Douala.

It looks to be Zambia’s toughest encounter so far at the Cameroon 2021 CHAN.

The North Africans trot into Reunification Stadium in Douala seeking to maintain their 10-match unbeaten CHAN record.

“Morocco have a good team, but we have a group that can make them doubt. We are ready and have nothing to lose,” Micho said during the pre-match briefing.

Zambia advanced to the quarterfinals after finishing second in Group D which was won by Guinea.

Morocco coach Houcine Ammouta said: “We had three games to improve and gain confidence. It’s another tournament starting now, and we still have three games to win.”

Chipolopolo last reached the CHAN semifinals in 2009 during the inaugural competition held in Ivory Coast.