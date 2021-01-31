9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 31, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Pheluna and Milton Hatembo Appeals against a High Court Ruling giving HH the Kalomo Farm

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News Pheluna and Milton Hatembo Appeals against a High Court Ruling giving HH...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Pheluna and Milton Hatembo have appealed against a High Court Ruling related to how Opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema repossessed their farm in Kalomo.

High Court Judge Catherine Lombe Phiri ruled that the matter could not be heard in a civil case as the circumstances related to the repossession of the Kalomo’s farm number 1924 occurred in 2005, 15 years ago.

She stated that the matter was therefore statute-barred in a civil case although criminal complaint and investigations could be pursued.
But in the notice of Appeal, The Hatembos have filed three grounds of appeal stating that;

  1. The learned trial court judge misdirected herself in both law and fact when she held that the appellants dealt with both Mr Mazuba and the respondent when there is enough evidence on record to show that the first Appellant never dealt with the respondent.
  2. The learned trial judge erred in law and fact when she held that the transaction took place in 2005, which is some 15 years ago, when the Appellants have relied on Fraud and Misrepresentation which violates the time of limitation.
  3. The Learned trial court erred in law and fact when she found as a fact in holding that the Appellants would have known that the respondent has assigned the property to himself when they have never dealt with him.

Mr. Hichilema through his lawyer Marshal Mucheende of M and associates had asked the court to dismiss the matter for being statute barred as it was brought way after the statutory 12 year period in which a matter of such nature can be brought before the court.

Previous articleMopani: A Deal for Political Survival and Third Term Bid for President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Pheluna and Milton Hatembo Appeals against a High Court Ruling giving HH the Kalomo Farm

Pheluna and Milton Hatembo have appealed against a High Court Ruling related to how Opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema repossessed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Two arrested for insulting President Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 43
Police in Solwezi, Western Province have arrested two people for allegedly using insulting language against President Edgar Lungu. The case is believed to have...
Read more

WWF appeals to Government to prioritize infrastructure refurbishment at Mundawanga Environmental Park

General News Chief Editor - 20
WWF Zambia says it is deeply concerned by the second incident in a space of five months of a Lion escaping its enclosure at...
Read more

Suspect who stole two pockets of cement commits suicide inside police cell

General News Chief Editor - 17
A male suspect of Nabvutika Township in Chipata district has committed suicide in a cell at Chipata Central Police Station where he was...
Read more

HRC extols committal of 246 death row inmates

General News Chief Editor - 9
The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has commended President Edgar Lungu for commuting sentences of 246 death row inmates to life imprisonment. HRC Principal Information...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.