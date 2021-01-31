9.5 C
Rampant Nkana Win Big

Nkana roared to the biggest league win of the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division season on Sunday when they humbled promoted Young Green Eagles 4-0 at home in Kitwe.

The result also ended the defending FAZ Super Division champions’ two-match losing run and handed coach Kelvin Kaindu his second win in five league games at the helm.

Striker Simon Mulenga stole the headlines today, silencing the Nkana fans who had given him a hard time all of this season.

Mulenga turned from zero to hero with his debut hat-trick for Nkana in the 4th, 11th and 19th minutes to see Nkana take a 3-0 halftime lead in what was also an effortless victory over the second from last bottom side.

Emmanuel Mwiinde, who provided the assist for Mulenga’s third goal, scored on his debut in the 64th minute when he headed-in a cross from Ackim Mumba.

Nkana are at number 12 on 17 points, and interestingly are now just eight points behind the top four led by Zanaco who are tied on 25 points with Prison Leopards, Forest Rangers and Zesco.

However, Nkana face a big test this Wednesday when they visit Nkwazi in Lusaka who have traditionally been the bogey team for teams from the Copperbelt.

Previous articleGoals Highlights of Zambia’s 3-1 loss to Morocco

