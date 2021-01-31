9.5 C
Supreme Court judge Elizabeth Muyovwe dies

Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Supreme court judge Elizabeth Muyovwe has died. Justice Muyovwe aged 64, was admitted at Maina Soko military hospital died this morning at 06:30 hours.

Judiciary Spokesperson Slavain Kalumba confirmed the demise of Justice Muyovwe.

Her father was the late Mainza Chona (1930 to 2001), one-time Vice President of the Republic of Zambia (1970 to 1973).

In 1979, she graduated from the University of Zambia, School of Law, with a Bachelor of Laws.

She was admitted to Zambia Bar in 1981.

She worked for the Zambian Ministry of Legal Affairs, as a State Attorney and as an Assistant Senior Legal Aid Counsel.

She then was hired by Lima Bank Limited, as a Senior Legal Officer, serving there from 1988 until 1991.

She concurrently served as a part-time research associate for “Women and Law in Southern Africa”, between 1989 and 1993.

She was the Vice Chairperson of the Lands Tribunal from 1996 until 1998, and served as the Director of the Legal Aid Clinic for Women between 1991 and 1998.

She lectured, on a part-time basis at the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE), from 1999 until 2003, lecturing in the area of domestic relations.

In 2002, Justice Elizabeth Muyovwe was appointed as an Alternate Judge of the United Nations Special Court for Sierra Leone.

After working as High Court Judge for many years, she was appointed as Justice of the Supreme Court Judge in 2010.

