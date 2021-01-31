Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda, has disclosed Zambia, currently, has are 5,454 active COVID-19 cases of which 292 are on oxygen therapy and 40 are in critical condition.

In a statement issued to the media in Lusaka today updating the nation on COVID-19, the Minister said that Zambia has recorded Eight Hundred and Sixty-Five (865) Covid-19 new cases in the last 24hrs out of the 6, 759 tests conducted countrywide, adding that Lusaka recorded the highest cases at 229 followed by the Southern province that had 123.

Dr Chanda pointed out that 18 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours with Copperbelt having recorded 6 deaths, Northern 4, Southern Province 4, with Eastern and Western Provinces recording one each.

Dr Chanda explained that the country has recorded accumulative COVID-19 deaths of 763 and that 2.557 patients recovered from different health care facilities in the last 24hrs bringing a cumulative number of recoveries to 48,000.

“Today, we report 865 new cases out of a total of 6,759 tests performed. The new cases by province are broken down as follows; Lusaka 229,123 Southern,105 Central,104 Copperbelt,81 Northen,74 North-Western,63 Eastern,51 Muchinga,20 Luapula and 51 Western Province. The cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date now stands at 54, 217,” he stated.

The Health Minister said a weekly rotational schedule has been devised for critical care management teams to build up capacity of handling COVID-19 patients across the provinces.

On the other hand, The Minister of Health stated that his office has collaborated with the District Education Secretaries office countrywide in carrying out an assessment of schools readiness for re-opening tomorrow.

He reaffirmed that only schools that have put in place all preventive measures for the pandemic will be recommended for re-opening.

Dr Chanda further appealed to the general citizenry to observe the five golden rules in the quest to avert the further spread of the pandemic.