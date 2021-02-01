FAZ Super Division side Indeni have released head coach Dabid Chilufya.

Chilufya’s exit comes 48 hours after he publicly criticized his players for giving away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Forest Rangers and threatened to quit.

“I have reached a limit for now because I cannot continue to coach a team that is just limited in thinking,” Chilufya told journalists on Saturday.

Chilufya’s departure was confirmed on Monday afternoon by club Secretary Anderson Choolwe.

“This is a mutual separation. The coach indicated that he wanted to leave. If you had followed the media, there was an article where he had indicated that he wanted to leave the club. We just had to sit with him this morning to agree on a mutual separation,” Choolwe said.

Chilufya helped Indeni to win promotion to the Super Division last year after replacing Matthews Ndhlovu earlier in May 2020.

Indeni have since promoted assistant trainer Chanda Mwape to the position of acting head coach.

“The interim coach is the former assistant Mr Chanda Mwape and the rest of the technical staff remains intact,” Choolwe revealed.

Indeni are placed 13th on the table with 16 points from 15 matches played.